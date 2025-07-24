Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses 1,050 Invaders And Five Tanks In One Day

2025-07-24 02:06:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,046 (+5) Russian tanks, 23,047 (+10) armored combat vehicles, 30,746 (+24) artillery systems, 1,446 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical UAVs – 47,638 (+86), cruise missiles – 3,533 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 56,137 (+96), special equipment – 3,935 (+0).

The data is being clarified.

Read also: Ukraine returns soldiers from Russian captivity

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on July 23, there were 124 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invader on the frontline.

