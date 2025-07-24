403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Step into the mystique of Jade — Dub’i’s most seductive speakeasy at Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
(MENAFN- Katch ) Hidden in plain sight on the second floor of Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Jade is Dubai’s most captivating space - a 1920s-inspired cocktail bar and speakeasy lounge that exudes quiet sophistication. Serving up bold, expressive flavours with an unmistakable air of exclusivity, this elevated hideaway is where ancient Chinese mystique meets modern mixology, set against a backdrop of royal mid-centuryédécor.
This sum’er’s go-to lounge bar Jade, located at Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah offers award-winning Pan-Asian bites, impeccably crafted cocktails, and an immersive atmosphere that flows effortlessly from golden hour to sultry, after-dark escapades. A rotating lineup of DJs sets the tone, blending low-tempo beats with high-style energy — making it the perfect space for intimate gatherings and lively soérées.
At the heart of J’de’s scintillating offerings is the Dim Sum & Bubbles experi—nce — a chic, set menu that invites guests to indulge in three courses, including a curated dim sum selection, paired with three expertly mixed drinks. Designed with spirited gatherings in mind, this Thursday night affair invites you and your favourite crew to savour the essence of Maiden S’anghai’s culinary artistry in a sophisticated, lounge-style setting.
Whether you're easing into the evening with a round of signature cocktails or settling in for the full dim sum soirée, Jade presents a menu that is designed for discerning guests in search of elevated nights. Jade is where discreet luxury, bold personality, and flavour-forward finesse converge in spectacular fashion—— a sensorial escape so meticulously crafted, ’ou’ll want to savour every intoxicating detail!
This sum’er’s go-to lounge bar Jade, located at Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah offers award-winning Pan-Asian bites, impeccably crafted cocktails, and an immersive atmosphere that flows effortlessly from golden hour to sultry, after-dark escapades. A rotating lineup of DJs sets the tone, blending low-tempo beats with high-style energy — making it the perfect space for intimate gatherings and lively soérées.
At the heart of J’de’s scintillating offerings is the Dim Sum & Bubbles experi—nce — a chic, set menu that invites guests to indulge in three courses, including a curated dim sum selection, paired with three expertly mixed drinks. Designed with spirited gatherings in mind, this Thursday night affair invites you and your favourite crew to savour the essence of Maiden S’anghai’s culinary artistry in a sophisticated, lounge-style setting.
Whether you're easing into the evening with a round of signature cocktails or settling in for the full dim sum soirée, Jade presents a menu that is designed for discerning guests in search of elevated nights. Jade is where discreet luxury, bold personality, and flavour-forward finesse converge in spectacular fashion—— a sensorial escape so meticulously crafted, ’ou’ll want to savour every intoxicating detail!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment