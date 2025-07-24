London Mayor: UK Must Recognize Palestine Now

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued a strong call for the UK government to immediately recognize the State of Palestine. In a statement shared on X, he described the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged urgent international action.

He wrote,“Starving children search through rubble for food. Family members seeking help are shot dead by Israeli soldiers.” Khan emphasized that with civilians dying and aid blocked, the UK and the global community must apply greater pressure on Israel to halt what he called“this senseless slaughter.”

Khan also warned that a two-state solution will become impossible“if there is no Palestine left to recognize.” His remarks reflect growing discontent among British leaders regarding Israel's continued military operations in Gaza and the lack of political progress.

At least three cabinet ministers from the Labour Party, including the justice and Northern Ireland ministers, have privately urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to accelerate the recognition process. They believe this move could help pressure Israel to end the ongoing killing of starving civilians.

In a parallel development, nearly 60 Labour MPs signed an open letter urging official recognition of Palestine. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza as“horrific” and called for an immediate end to the war.

Lammy said he was“horrified” by scenes of Palestinians being shot while searching for food, and reaffirmed that the UK would play its part in achieving a two-state solution.

The UK has so far maintained that it will recognize Palestine“at a time that is right” and in coordination with international partners. However, the growing political and public pressure suggests that position may soon face reassessment.

Khan's plea, backed by MPs and ministers, signals a turning point in British political discourse on Palestine. Calls for moral leadership are intensifying amid the worsening crisis.

