AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report For The Q2 2025
|For the period
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
| Jan-Jun
2025
| Jan-Jun
2024
| Jan-Jun
2023
|Revenue (EUR million)
|207.0
|210.0
|229.7
|344.2
|370.4
|400.9
|Gross profit/loss (EUR million)
|39.1
|46.8
|66.5
|34.3
|60.6
|91.3
|EBITDA1 (EUR million)
|37.4
|46.6
|68.5
|33.6
|81.1
|95.6
|EBIT1 (EUR million)
|14.5
|22.3
|43.3
|-12.6
|32.1
|45.1
|Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million)
|-2.5
|6.1
|33.4
|-35.7
|8.7
|28.0
|Depreciation and amortisation (EUR million)
|22.8
|24.3
|25.3
|46.2
|49.0
|50.5
|Capital expenditures1 2(EUR million)
|8.4
|4.6
|4.7
|21.7
|10.9
|16.2
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|Earnings/loss per share1 (EUR)
|-0.003
|0.008
|0.045
|-0.048
|0.012
|0.038
|Number of passengers
|1 488 128
|1 451 768
|1 541 081
|2 458 487
|2 554 506
|2 590 858
|Number of cargo units
|67 038
|86 813
|85 359
|124 868
|171 763
|172 091
|Average number of employees
|5 050
|5 060
|4 973
|4 912
|4 974
|4 938
|As at
|30.06.2025
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2024
|30.06.2025
|30.06.2024
|30.06.2023
|Total assets (EUR million)
|1 413.7
|1 470.5
|1 463.9
|1 413.7
|1 567.0
|1 613.6
|Total liabilities (EUR million)
|715.6
|721.4
|681.6
|715.6
|816.6
|878.4
|Interest-bearing liabilities (EUR million)
|495.7
|584.9
|556.4
|495.7
|619.8
|722.5
|Net debt1 (EUR million)
|459.7
|569.1
|537.7
|459.7
|548.9
|664.9
|Net debt to EBITDA1
|3.6
|4.2
|3.1
|3.6
|2.7
|3.1
|Total equity (EUR million)
|698.1
|749.1
|782.3
|698.1
|750.4
|735.2
|Equity ratio1 (%)
|49%
|51%
|53%
|49%
|48%
|46%
|Number of ordinary shares outstanding
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|Shareholders' equity per share (EUR)
|0.94
|1.01
|1.05
|0.94
|1.01
|0.99
|Ratios1
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
| Jan-Jun
2025
| Jan-Jun
2024
| Jan-Jun
2023
|Gross margin (%)
|18.9%
|22.3%
|28.9%
|10.0%
|16.4%
|22.8%
|EBITDA margin (%)
|18.1%
|22.2%
|29.8%
|9.8%
|21.9%
|23.8%
|EBIT margin (%)
|7.0%
|10.6%
|18.8%
|-3.7%
|8.7%
|11.3%
|Net profit/loss margin (%)
|-1.2%
|2.9%
|14.6%
|-10.4%
|2.3%
|7.0%
|ROA (%)
|2.2%
|6.4%
|7.0%
|2.2%
|6.4%
|7.0%
|ROE (%)
|-0.5%
|7.7%
|11.8%
|-0.5%
|7.7%
|11.8%
|ROCE (%)
|2.7%
|7.7%
|8.9%
|2.7%
|7.7%
|8.9%
1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the Alternative Performance Measures section of Interim Report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.
EBITDA : result from operating activities before net financial items, share of profit of equity-accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortization
EBIT : result from operating activities
Earnings/loss per share : net profit or loss/ weighted average number of shares outstanding
Equity ratio : total equity / total assets
Shareholder's equity per share : shareholder's equity / number of shares outstanding
Gross profit/loss margin : gross profit / net sales
EBITDA margin : EBITDA / net sales
EBIT margin : EBIT / net sales
Net profit/loss margin : net profit or loss / net sales
Capital expenditure : additions to property, plant and equipment – additions to right-of-use assets + additions to intangible assets
ROA : earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / average total assets
ROE : net profit 12-months trailing / average shareholders' equity
ROCE : earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / (total assets – current liabilities (average for the period))
Net debt : interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents
Net debt to EBITDA : net debt / EBITDA 12-months trailing
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
| Jan-Jun
2025
| Jan-Jun
2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net profit/loss for the period
|-2 486
|6 106
|-35 687
|8 678
|Adjustments
|40 638
|40 547
|70 102
|54 410
|Changes in:
|Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities
|-6 723
|2 299
|-22 150
|-6 909
|Inventories
|923
|-7 903
|529
|-10 165
|Liabilities related to operating activities
|28 028
|14 560
|38 853
|26 185
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|22 228
|8 956
|17 232
|9 111
|Cash generated from operating activities
|60 380
|55 609
|51 647
|72 199
|Income tax repaid/paid
|-75
|-18
|-76
|-25
|NET CASH FROM/USED OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|60 305
|55 591
|51 571
|72 174
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
|-8 415
|-4 435
|-21 705
|-10 762
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment
|64 617
|54
|64 617
|24 490
|Interest received
|62
|261
|94
|489
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|56 264
|-4 120
|43 006
|14 217
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of loans received
|-47 535
|-16 482
|-63 505
|-32 452
|Change in overdraft
|-37 382
|26
|7 956
|26
|Payment of lease liabilities
|-4 864
|-4 467
|-9 722
|-9 136
|Interest paid
|-6 048
|-8 465
|-11 416
|-15 437
|Payment of transaction costs related to loans
|-616
|-92
|-616
|-450
|NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-96 445
|-29 480
|-77 303
|-57 449
|TOTAL NET CASH FLOW
|20 124
|21 991
|17 274
|28 942
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|15 855
|48 872
|18 705
|41 921
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|20 124
|21 991
|17 274
|28 942
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|35 979
|70 863
|35 979
|70 863
Consolidated statement of financial position
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|30.06.2025
|30.06.2024
|31.12.2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|35 979
|70 863
|18 705
|Trade and other receivables
|39 815
|33 915
|25 268
|Prepayments
|16 528
|17 046
|8 764
|Prepaid income tax
|0
|193
|0
|Inventories
|46 211
|48 244
|48 083
|Short-term intangible assets
|8 244
|3 332
|6 901
|Current assets
|146 777
|173 593
|107 721
|Other financial assets and prepayments
|481
|500
|518
|Deferred income tax assets
|21 840
|21 840
|21 840
|Investment property
|300
|300
|300
|Property, plant and equipment
|1 222 569
|1 345 138
|1 310 000
|Intangible assets
|21 770
|25 647
|23 562
|Non-current assets
|1 266 960
|1 393 425
|1 356 220
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1 413 737
|1 567 018
|1 463 941
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|83 174
|104 582
|104 549
|Trade and other payables
|111 007
|97 108
|95 146
|Payables to owners
|44 620
|44 620
|6
|Income tax liability
|11 417
|9 211
|7
|Deferred income
|52 908
|45 912
|30 102
|Current liabilities
|303 126
|301 433
|229 810
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|412 506
|515 214
|451 825
|Non-current liabilities
|412 506
|515 214
|451 825
|Total liabilities
|715 632
|816 647
|681 635
|Share capital
|349 477
|349 477
|349 477
|Share premium
|663
|663
|663
|Reserves
|60 882
|66 586
|65 901
|Retained earnings
|287 083
|333 645
|366 265
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|698 105
|750 371
|782 306
|Total equity
|698 105
|750 371
|782 306
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|1 413 737
|1 567 018
|1 463 941
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
| Jan-Jun
2025
| Jan-Jun
2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net profit/loss for the period
|-2 486
|6 106
|-35 687
|8 678
|Adjustments
|40 638
|40 547
|70 102
|54 410
|Changes in:
|Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities
|-6 723
|2 299
|-22 150
|-6 909
|Inventories
|923
|-7 903
|529
|-10 165
|Liabilities related to operating activities
|28 028
|14 560
|38 853
|26 185
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|22 228
|8 956
|17 232
|9 111
|Cash generated from operating activities
|60 380
|55 609
|51 647
|72 199
|Income tax repaid/paid
|-75
|-18
|-76
|-25
|NET CASH FROM/USED OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|60 305
|55 591
|51 571
|72 174
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
|-8 415
|-4 435
|-21 705
|-10 762
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment
|64 617
|54
|64 617
|24 490
|Interest received
|62
|261
|94
|489
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|56 264
|-4 120
|43 006
|14 217
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of loans received
|-47 535
|-16 482
|-63 505
|-32 452
|Change in overdraft
|-37 382
|26
|7 956
|26
|Payment of lease liabilities
|-4 864
|-4 467
|-9 722
|-9 136
|Interest paid
|-6 048
|-8 465
|-11 416
|-15 437
|Payment of transaction costs related to loans
|-616
|-92
|-616
|-450
|NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-96 445
|-29 480
|-77 303
|-57 449
|TOTAL NET CASH FLOW
|20 124
|21 991
|17 274
|28 942
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|15 855
|48 872
|18 705
|41 921
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|20 124
|21 991
|17 274
|28 942
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|35 979
|70 863
|35 979
|70 863
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...
Phone: +372 56157170
Attachments
-
Tallink Grupp 2025 Q2 Financial Data
Tallink Grupp 2025 Q2 ENG
AS Tallink Grupp Corporate Presentation_July 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment