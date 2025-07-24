Jacobo Melcer, 85, Sparks Men's Health Movement With Record-Breaking Ride At San Diego Velodrome

Jacobo Melcer, Bonita, CA.

Jacobo Melcer, 85, rides to break records and ignite a men's health movement, inspiring San Diego with purpose, resilience, and community impact.

- Jacobo MelcerSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jacobo Melcer is rewriting the narrative-one revolution at a time.At 85 years old, the Bonita-based cyclist is preparing for what could be his most impactful ride yet. JacoboMelcer will attempt to break the Hour Record for his age category at the San Diego Velodrome, aiming to cover over 32 kilometers in 60 minutes on a fixed-gear bike. No brakes. No coasting. Just sheer determination. But while the ride may be solo, its purpose is shared-and deeply communal.“This is bigger than me,” Melcer says.“It's about raising the alarm for men's health and showing what's still possible-at any age.”The Health Crisis We Don't Talk AboutJacobo Melcer's message comes at a critical time. Across the United States, men-particularly those over 60-face increasing rates of preventable illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and depression. In South Bay communities such as Bonita, Chula Vista, and National City, aging men are disproportionately affected by health disparities due to physical inactivity, limited preventive care, and a lack of culturally relevant wellness resources.For Jacobo Melcer, his ride is not just about personal endurance-it's a statement of urgency. It's about waking up his community to the importance of proactive aging, physical movement, and mental resilience.“Too many men wait until they're sick to care about their health,” he says.“What if we made movement the prescription instead of the last resort?”From Champion Cyclist to Community AdvocateMelcer's passion for cycling spans decades. He first rose to prominence in the 1950s as a national competitor before stepping away from the sport to focus on his career in engineering and technology. But in his 60s, the call of the road returned-and he answered.Since then, Melcer has become one of California's most decorated masters cyclists:8-time California State Champion6-time podium finisher at the USA National Championships6-time World SuperMasters competitor, placing as high as 12th out of 140His comeback defies common assumptions about aging-and challenges a culture that often sidelines seniors instead of empowering them.More Than a Record: A Movement in MotionWhat truly elevates Melcer's ride is its deeper mission. He is using the platform of his Hour Record attempt to raise awareness and funding for youth mental health initiatives, partnering with the PRT Youth Program, a nonprofit cycling team in South County San Diego. As a volunteer coach and mentor with the team, Melcer sees firsthand the mental struggles many young athletes face-from anxiety and burnout to depression and lack of support. His ride is both a show of strength and a gesture of solidarity.“Mental health isn't just a youth issue or an aging issue-it's a human issue,” he says.“If one ride can help start the conversation, I'll keep pedaling.”Inspiring a Healthier South Bay, San Diego.Melcer's story is quickly catching the attention of local leaders, wellness advocates, and health professionals across San Diego County. His example is already influencing conversations around intergenerational fitness, active aging programs, and community-based preventive care.“Jacobo is living proof that health, purpose, and resilience don't expire,” says Dr. Elena Ramirez, a preventive care physician in South Bay.“What he's doing isn't just rare-it's revolutionary.”Melcer believes the best way to inspire change is to live it out loud. His presence on local bike routes, mentorship with younger riders, and relentless consistency have turned him into a symbol-not of aging, but of what's possible after 80.Final Thoughts: The Road AheadAs Jacobo Melcer readies himself for the most meaningful hour of his cycling career, he does so with a sense of clarity and conviction. His message to the men in his community-and across the country-is simple: don't wait to take charge of your health.“If I can push my limits at 85, then someone else can push theirs at 55-or 25,” Melcer says.“The ride may be mine, but the movement belongs to everyone.”Jacobo Melcer is an 85-year-old competitive cyclist, retired engineer, and community health advocate based in Bonita, CA. He mentors youth through the PRT Junior Cycling Program and races with the San Diego Cyclo-Vets. His mission is to elevate men's health, active aging, and mental wellness through sport and service.

