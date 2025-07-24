Bengaluru: Bus Stand Worker Spots Explosives, Foils Bomb Scare Ahead Of CM Event

Bengaluru: Just three days ahead of a high-profile government event to rename a bus station, an event scheduled to be attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, police recovered an abandoned bag containing six gelatine sticks and detonators at a private bus stand in Bengaluru's KR Market.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near Kalasipalya, a crowded transit hub in the heart of the city that sees thousands of daily commuters and traders.

Alert Staff Member Raises Alarm

The potential threat was neutralised thanks to Satvinder Singh, the toilet in charge at the bus stand, who discovered the suspicious bag near the toilet area. Recognising the potential danger, Singh promptly took the bag to the nearby police station and alerted authorities.

Anti-Sabotage Squad Deployed

Following the alert, an anti-sabotage squad equipped with sniffer dogs arrived on the scene and conducted a thorough search of the premises for over two hours. Thankfully, no additional explosives or suspicious items were found during the sweep.

CCTV Footage Shows Suspect

Police officers retrieved CCTV footage from the vicinity, which showed an unidentified man entering the toilet with a bag and later exiting without it. Investigators believe this individual may have deliberately abandoned the explosives, possibly after noticing increased police presence due to the upcoming event.

Explosives Similar to Quarrying Materials

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Girish S said,“The gelatine sticks appear to be similar to those used in quarrying operations. It's possible the suspect was transporting them for a purpose but abandoned them out of fear.”

The police have launched an investigation and registered a case under the Explosives Act. Efforts are underway to trace the individual seen in the CCTV footage.

Heightened Vigilance Ahead of Public Events

The incident has prompted heightened vigilance and security protocols across Bengaluru, especially in public transport hubs. Authorities have reassured citizens that proactive measures are in place to prevent any threats to public safety.