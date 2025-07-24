Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi In London: Indian Diaspora Welcomes


2025-07-24 02:01:05
UK | PM Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora in London. Chants of 'Modi Ji, Modi Ji' echoed as emotional supporters waved flags and sought blessings. Modi expressed gratitude, saying he was "deeply touched" by the love shown during his two-day UK visit.

