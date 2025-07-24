Walking 7,000 Steps Daily May Cut Death Risk By 47%, Depression By 22%: Lancet Study

Even 7,000 steps a day can make a big difference in health and lower the risk of several serious illnesses. According to a recent international study, walking 7,000 steps a day can reduce the incidence of dementia by 38%, depression by 22%, and total mortality by 47%.

The study, published in The Lancet Public Health, analysed data from 88 earlier studies conducted between 2014 and 2025. It is the most comprehensive study to date on the effects of daily step counts on a variety of health conditions, and it involved over 160,000 adults. Researchers from the University of Sydney, as well as other institutions in Australia, the UK, Spain, and Norway, were part of the study team.

A look at Study's Findings

The findings showed that walking 7,000 steps daily could lower the risk of:

Dementia by 38%

Depression by 22%

Heart disease by 25%

Type 2 diabetes by 14%

Cancer by 6%

Falls by 28%

Researchers believed this step count could be a more realistic and achievable goal than the widely promoted target of 10,000 steps per day - especially for older adults or those who are less active.

Can Track Steps through Phones and Fitness Bands

Nowadays, the majority of smartphones and fitness bands measure daily steps, making this one of the most straightforward methods of tracking physical activity. The authors suggest using daily step counts as a public health tool in workplace and school wellness initiatives, exercise promotions, and health insurance incentives.

The general message is clear: move more and strive for at least 7,000 steps per day, even though the health benefits for certain conditions, like dementia and cancer, were derived from fewer studies, meaning the evidence is still developing.

They did, however, warn that further study is required to validate these advantages because some of the findings-particularly those pertaining to dementia and cancer-are based on fewer studies. Furthermore, not all studies took into account variables like age or general health, which could have an impact on how accurate the results are.

Despite these drawbacks, the researchers came to the conclusion that increasing daily walking, even by 7,000 steps, can have a significant positive impact on one's health.