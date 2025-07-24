Forbes Spotlights Federal Ghost Job Legislation: TJAAA Gains National Attention

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Truth in Job Advertising and Accountability Act, a proposed bill eliminating“ghost job” listings, has been featured in Forbes.

JEFFERSONTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Truth in Job Advertising and Accountability Act (TJAAA), a proposed federal bill aimed at eliminating deceptive“ghost job” listings, has been featured in Forbes, bringing national visibility to the growing movement for hiring reform.In the article published July 22, 2025-titled“New Law Could End Ghost Jobs - What Job Seekers Can Do in the Meantime”-Forbes contributor Kara Dennison highlights the pervasive issue of employers posting job ads without any intent to hire and calls attention to the TJAAA as a potential solution.“It's not just a job seeker's hunch anymore,” says TJAAA founder Eric Thompson.“Major outlets like Forbes are now recognizing that ghost jobs are a systemic problem-and the TJAAA is a viable way forward.”The proposed legislation would require employers to disclose whether a position is actively being filled, limit the duration of posted roles, and empower job seekers with opt-out protections when AI or profiling tools are used in the hiring process. The bill also includes whistleblower protections and penalties for repeated violations.According to data cited in the article, up to 40% of employers have admitted to posting jobs they don't intend to fill-whether to stockpile résumés, gauge internal interest, or meet compliance optics. Meanwhile, job seekers often waste hours applying to listings that were never real to begin with.“The harm is real-and measurable,” Thompson added.“It erodes trust in the labor market, hurts recruiters trying to work in good faith, and damages businesses' reputations. We're thrilled to see the TJAAA gaining the recognition it deserves.”________________________________________About the TJAAA Working GroupFounded in 2024, the TJAAA Working Group is a grassroots, nonpartisan advocacy organization dedicated to restoring transparency, integrity, and accountability to online job advertising. The group partners with policy makers, job seekers, recruiters, and legal experts to push for common-sense legislation that reflects the realities of the modern hiring landscape.________________________________________Read the Forbes article here:

Eric Thompson

TJAAA Workign Group

+1 540-680-3710

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.