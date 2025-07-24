Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Typhoon Wipha Claims Three Lives in Vietnam

2025-07-24 01:28:04
(MENAFN) Typhoon Wipha has claimed the lives of three individuals, left one person unaccounted for, and injured at least five others as it battered Vietnam, according to a Thursday update from the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

Of the confirmed fatalities, two victims were swept away by sudden floodwaters in the central province of Nghe An, while another person died in a landslide that struck the same area. The storm's impact has been both deadly and widespread.

Roughly 720 homes were severely damaged, while floodwaters inundated nearly 3,850 more throughout the northern and central regions of the country, the agency reported.

Nghe An province suffered the most extensive damage. More than 9,000 households there experienced extended power outages as a result of the typhoon’s destructive path, according to media.

Emergency responders continue efforts to locate the missing individual, while recovery teams work to restore essential services and assess the full scope of the damage.

