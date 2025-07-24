403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Typhoon Wipha Claims Three Lives in Vietnam
(MENAFN) Typhoon Wipha has claimed the lives of three individuals, left one person unaccounted for, and injured at least five others as it battered Vietnam, according to a Thursday update from the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.
Of the confirmed fatalities, two victims were swept away by sudden floodwaters in the central province of Nghe An, while another person died in a landslide that struck the same area. The storm's impact has been both deadly and widespread.
Roughly 720 homes were severely damaged, while floodwaters inundated nearly 3,850 more throughout the northern and central regions of the country, the agency reported.
Nghe An province suffered the most extensive damage. More than 9,000 households there experienced extended power outages as a result of the typhoon’s destructive path, according to media.
Emergency responders continue efforts to locate the missing individual, while recovery teams work to restore essential services and assess the full scope of the damage.
Of the confirmed fatalities, two victims were swept away by sudden floodwaters in the central province of Nghe An, while another person died in a landslide that struck the same area. The storm's impact has been both deadly and widespread.
Roughly 720 homes were severely damaged, while floodwaters inundated nearly 3,850 more throughout the northern and central regions of the country, the agency reported.
Nghe An province suffered the most extensive damage. More than 9,000 households there experienced extended power outages as a result of the typhoon’s destructive path, according to media.
Emergency responders continue efforts to locate the missing individual, while recovery teams work to restore essential services and assess the full scope of the damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment