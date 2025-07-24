THE LEGO GROUP UNVEILS SAN DIEGO LEGO®-CON AT SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At "San Diego LEGO-Con," visitors will discover product reveals across beloved franchises, celebrity appearances, hands-on building activities, in-booth signings and exclusive swag and giveaway items, all packaged up in a convention-inspired booth design that pays homage to Comic-Con's unique style. Attendees can celebrate the enduring cultural relevance of Comic-Con through the imaginative lens of the LEGO brand from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27 at booth #2829 in Hall H.

"This year at San Diego Comic-Con, we wanted to celebrate this incredible convention and its fans in a way that's never been done before," said Beth McKenna, Head of U.S. Marketing at the LEGO Group. "San Diego Comic-Con embodies the spirit of play and imagination through fandom. 'San Diego LEGO-Con' is our love letter to SDCC as a cornerstone of fandom culture, having exhibited here since 2003. Ultimately, we believe that booth visitors will be able to see themselves and their experiences reflected in the diorama, all while experiencing everything else our brand has to offer at SDCC 2025."

Explore "San Diego LEGO®-Con" at SDCC

At "San Diego LEGO-Con," attendees are invited to explore a one-of-a-kind, con-within-a-con experience with a booth design that captures the distinctive aesthetic of Comic-Con. Specially designed banners and custom life-sized LEGO builds give attendees an immersive backdrop for memorable photo opportunities. Features of the booth include:



An awe-inspiring SDCC diorama centerpiece featuring the San Diego Convention Center recreated entirely in LEGO® bricks. Made with over 200,000 brick elements and crafted over the course of more than 1,500 hours, the diorama celebrates Comic-Con's 54+ year history and unique culture. Guests are invited to discover the iconic Comic-Con moments and hidden LEGO easter eggs woven throughout. From major annual events to nods to Comic-Con lore and callbacks to past LEGO booths, eagle-eyed fans will discover surprises and be able to see themselves and their experiences reflected in the build.



A build-your-own booth experience where guests are invited to build their own creative exhibitor "booths" out of LEGO bricks. At the end of each day, the builds may be added to blank spots on the San Diego Convention Center diorama.

Attendees who participate in the booth builder activity also have the opportunity to collect an EXCLUSIVE "San Diego LEGO-Con" inspired pop badge to enhance their convention credentials with LEGO flair. Come back to the booth each day and complete the activity to collect them all!

An EXCLUSIVE "San Diego LEGO-Con" guidebook packed with custom LEGO content is available at the front desk for anyone who visits the booth.

A "LEGO Side Quest" Mobile Scavenger Hunt across the convention show floor invites attendees to complete photo-based tasks and fun riddles. Each day,

one lucky participant will win the daily grand prize, with an additional 20 randomly selected participants, who complete these tasks, scoring a premium swag pack featuring exclusive LEGO® product. Product displays featuring new sets from popular franchises, including never-before-seen releases that celebrate beloved worlds, inviting enthusiasts to build on their passions for their favorite fandoms.

Unlock Your Inner Retro Gamer with the NEW LEGO Game BoyTM

Making its global debut, the highly anticipated LEGO Game Boy (72046) brings a true icon to brick form for adult collectors. At a scale of near 1:1, this 421-piece collectible replica of the original Nintendo® Game Boy handheld game system is a testament to a classic era in gaming. The set design features the Game Pak slot and comes with interchangeable, brick-built The Legend of ZeldaTM: Link's Awakening and Super Mario LandTM Game Boy Game Paks. Fans will also have the option to display their LEGO Game Boy model with a choice of screens; the classic Nintendo start screen or one from either of the interchangeable Game Paks. The nostalgic set, available for pre-order, offers fans the opportunity to build, display and relive their favorite gaming memories through LEGO bricks.

Defy Gravity with NEW LEGO Wicked sets

Comic-Con is where special moments are created and this year, the LEGO Group and Universal Products & Experiences are unveiling six new LEGO Wicked sets inspired by Universal Pictures' upcoming film, Wicked: For Good, in theaters November 21. Builders can look forward to more imaginative role-play and fun brick-building as they relive unforgettable moments from the film.

Newly revealed LEGO Wicked sets (available September 1) include:



LEGO Wicked Emerald City Wall Art (75685)

LEGO Wicked Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle (75689)

LEGO Wicked Elphaba's Retreat (75687)

LEGO Wicked Glinda's Wedding Day (75688)

LEGO Wicked Glinda & Elphaba Visit Munchkinland (75690) LEGO BrickHeadzTM Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Figures (40794)

Spread Your Wings with a NEW LEGO DC BatmanTM Set

Step inside Arkham AsylumTM with the detailed LEGO DC Batman Arkham Asylum (76300) set. A collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, this 2,953-piece superhero collectible for adult enthusiasts is packed with recognizable features and thrilling surprises. The set comes with 16 minifigures, including iconic DC Super-Villains The RiddlerTM, Poison IvyTM, Harley QuinnTM, BaneTM, The JokerTM, The PenguinTM, Killer CrocTM and more. Unveiled for the first time at SDCC and available for pre-order at reveal, this set bridges the gap between comics and buildable creativity and perfectly captures the dark, complex storytelling that Comic-Con fans love about the world of Batman.

Travel to the Upside Down with NEW Stranger Things LEGO BrickHeadzTM

Everyone's favorite Demogorgon-battling best friends come to life through the new Stranger Things LEGO BrickHeadz: Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will Figures (40801). This 542-piece collectible features the beloved Stranger Things characters Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair and Will Byers. As the popular Netflix series nears its epic fifth and final season, these detailed characters deliver a nostalgic building adventure driven by storytelling and are fun to build, play with and put on display. This set will be available for pre-order on LEGO starting July 23.

Beyond the Booth: Panels and More

The "San Diego LEGO-Con" experience extends beyond the booth with buzzworthy panels and special programming:



The LEGO NINJAGO® Adventure Continues panel (Thursday, July 24, 2:15-3:15 p.m. PT) offers fans insider access to the continuing NINJAGO saga.

In-booth signing will take place prior to the panel from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. PT

The LEGO Masters: Back Behind the Brick panel (Friday, July 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m. PT) provides behind-the-scenes insights into the popular competition series.

In-booth signing will take place prior to the panel from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. PT Meet Ashley Eckstein & Dan Hernandez from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Friday, July 25, 4:00-5:00 p.m. PT), as the two host a special in-booth meet and greet!

For more information on the LEGO Group activities at San Diego Comic-Con, contact [email protected] .

LEGO® DC BatmanTM Arkham AsylumTM (76300)



Age Grade: 18+

MSRP: $299.99

Piece Count: 2953

Global Launch Date: Sept. 12, 2025 (Sept. 9 Early Access for LEGO® Insiders) Description: Step inside Arkham AsylumTM with this highly detailed 2,953-piece model. Measuring over 12.5 in. (32 cm) high, the legendary institution is packed to the rooftop with recognizable features and thrilling surprises. The set comes with 16 minifigures, including DC's most iconic villains and added treats such as an inmate delivery van, opening prison cells and 65 stickers referencing BatmanTM lore.

LEGO® Game BoyTM (72046)



Age Grade: 18+

MSRP: $59.99

Piece Count: 421

Global Launch Date: Oct. 1, 2025 Description: To celebrate a revolutionary time in video game history, the LEGO Group is bringing a true icon to brick form, the original Game BoyTM system from Nintendo®. At a scale of near 1:1, the LEGO Game Boy model building kit is a testament to a classic era in gaming and with authentic details and much-loved features is a nostalgic throwback to the classic system. This collectible 421-piece brick-built replica of the original Game Boy handheld game system comes with all the memorable features, the +Control Pad, A and B Buttons, and SELECT and START, alongside other iconic Game Boy details, such as the contrast adjustment and volume dial.

LEGO® BrickHeadzTM: Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will Figures (40801)



Age Grade: 10+

MSRP: $39.99

Piece Count: 542

Global Launch Date: Oct. 1, 2025 Transport yourself to the Upside Down with a LEGO® BrickHeadzTM collectible featuring Netflix's Stranger Things characters, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair and Will Byers. Standing on sturdy baseplates, these authentically detailed characters are fun to build, play with and put on display. They also look great alongside other buildable figures from the LEGO BrickHeadz range (sold separately).

LEGO® Wicked Emerald City Wall Art (75685)



Age Grade: 18+

MSRP: $159.99

Piece Count: 1518

Global Launch Date: Sept. 1, 2025 Bring the magic of the world of Wicked to your home with this colorful wall art. Use the bricks to create a colorful artwork full of movie moments that's a rewarding treat for yourself, or a gift for any Wicked fan. Build with friends or family and enjoy social time with loved ones as you create this eye-catching display, which can be wall-hung or placed on a shelf.

LEGO® Wicked Elphaba's Retreat (75687)



Age Grade: 7+

MSRP: 27.99

Piece Count: 228

Global Launch Date: Sept. 1, 2025 Step inside Elphaba's magical woodland retreat. Hold the candle as she studies her map. Make plans with her and Fiyero round the fireplace and work out how to thwart The Wizard. Study the Grimmerie and escape from her enemies. Make friends with the rabbits, feed them a carrot and relax with nature in the beautiful woodland hideaway.

LEGO® Wicked Glinda's Wedding Day (75688)



Age Grade: 8+

MSRP: $39.99

Piece Count: 476

Global Launch Date: Sept. 1, 2025 Take your front row seat for Glinda's big moment. She looks stunning in her tiara and gown, ready to marry Fiyero. Part the butterflies to reveal the wedding scene. But something is wrong! Use the animal figures to play out how Glinda's wedding joy suddenly changes. When the play is over, close the butterflies to make a super cool display.

LEGO® Wicked Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle (75689)



Age Grade: 9+

MSRP: $79.99

Piece Count: 860

Global Launch Date: Sept. 1, 2025 Join Elphaba and Glinda for the dramatic final scene of the Wicked: For Good movie. Build the detailed Emerald City and Kiamo Ko Castle and act out how the story ends for these two iconic characters. Explore the buildings' secret compartments and uncover familiar details from the film. Read the Grimmerie with Glinda and use it as a force for good. Help Elphaba disappear and follow her destiny.

LEGO® Wicked Glinda & Elphaba Visit Munchkinland (75690)



Age Grade: 9+

MSRP: $69.99

Piece Count: 744

Global Launch Date: Sept. 1, 2025 Welcome to Munchkinland. Join in the celebrations as Glinda announces her engagement to Fiyero. Press the pedal to surround her in her bubble and let her fly above Munchkinland. On the other side of town, catch up with Elphaba, who has flown to Boq's family cottage on her broomstick. Explore his home, from his cozy bedroom to the cute kitchen and recreate magical scenes from Wicked: For Good.

LEGO® BrickHeadzTM Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Figures (40794)



Age Grade: 10+

MSRP: $19.99

Piece Count: 325

Global Launch Date: Sept. 1, 2025 Join Elphaba and Glinda for magical adventures and creative fun as you conjure up spellbinding scenes from Wicked with this authentically detailed pair of collectible LEGO® BrickHeadzTM figures. This buildable toy looks great displayed alongside other BrickHeadz characters (sold separately). You can even combine elements to create hybrid characters of your own.

