Post-Assad Syria Reeling In Waves Of Ethnic Violence
This eruption of violence was an eerie reminder of what had unfolded in March 2025 when supporters of the fallen regime led by Bashar Assad, an Alawite, targeted security units. In retaliation, militias affiliated with the newly formed government in Damascus carried out indiscriminate killings of Alawites.
While exact figures remain difficult to verify, more than 1,300 individuals , most of them Alawites, lost their lives. In some cases, entire families were summarily executed.
Although the Syrian government promised an investigation into the atrocities, home invasions , kidnappings of Alawite women and extrajudicial executions of Alawite men continue.
The violence in Sweida also bore a sectarian dimension, pitting members of a religious minority against armed groups aligned with the country's Sunni majority.
A key difference, however, involved the active Israeli support for the Druze and the U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire .
Post-Assad Syria has seen promising developments, including the lifting of international sanctions, a resurgence of civil society and the end of diplomatic isolation . There was even a limited rapprochement with the main Kurdish political party controlling northeastern Syria.
The persistent violence targeting the Alawites and, to a more limited extent, the Druze, starkly contrasts with these trends. As a scholar of religious minorities and the Middle East , I argue that the current political situation reflects their historical persecution and marginalization.History of the Alawites
The Alawites emerged as a distinct religious community in the 10th century in the region of the Latakia coastal mountains, which today make up northwestern Syria.
