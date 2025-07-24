403
US House Speaker Refutes Blocking Epstein Files
(MENAFN) US House Speaker Mike Johnson rejected accusations on Wednesday that Republican members of Congress are hindering the publication of files linked to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"No one in Congress is blocking Epstein documents. No one in Congress is doing that," Johnson insisted during a conversation with the press.
His statement followed his announcement the previous day that the House would adjourn early for its August recess.
This move effectively halted Democratic attempts to bring Epstein investigation records to a vote.
"What we are doing here, Republicans, are preventing Democrats from making a mockery of the rules committee process because we refuse to engage in their political charade," Johnson remarked, accusing the opposition party of politicizing the issue.
He also asserted that President Donald Trump had instructed the Justice Department to seek the release of grand jury material.
"We are pushing for the release of all credible information to be released with regard to the Epstein matter," Johnson declared, stating that the Trump administration is currently pursuing the unsealing of the documents through the legal system.
When a journalist questioned whether conservatives had been consistently obstructing House proceedings—specifically pointing out a withdrawn vote that might have addressed Epstein-related files—Johnson cut in: "No, we don't have any fear."
"There's no fear. We're not going to allow the Democrats to use this as a political cudgel," he concluded, reinforcing his position that Republicans are not intimidated but are resisting what they view as political theater.
