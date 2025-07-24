Student Conference On Contemporary Social Issues At GCW
The conference was part of the college's 75-year academic excellence celebrations. The programme began with the traditional Kashmiri 'izband' burning ceremony, symbolizing purification, followed by the college tarana and a promotional video highlighting its facilities, both produced by the journalism department. Cultural performances, including the traditional Kashmiri 'Rouf' dance and a skit by the drama club, added vibrancy to the event.
In her welcome address, Principal Prof. Yasmeen Farooq emphasized the importance of nurturing intellectual and creative potential through extracurricular platforms. She praised the Debating and Seminar Committee for organizing the event under the convenership of Dr. Abina Habib.
The jury included eminent academicians like Prof. Neerja Matoo and Prof. Naseem Shafaie. Prof. Matoo, recalling her long association with the college, remarked,“In 1950, this college opened its doors and liberated Kashmiri women from despondency and hopelessness. Kashmiri women were truly emancipated here.” She expressed joy at witnessing the institution's cultural revival and praised the students' free expression.
Prof. Naseem Shafaie, a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet, shared her emotional bond with the college and recited verses from one of her renowned poems, captivating the audience. Other jury members included Prof. Rubeena Khateeb, Dr. Tanveer Habib, and Dr. Suhail Ahmad, who all commended the students' spirited performances.
Certificates were awarded to the debate competition winners and other contributors. The conference served as a platform for young minds to address critical social concerns and celebrated the college's continued role in empowering women in Kashmir.
