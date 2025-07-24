Healthcare Must Be Compassionate And Accountable: Sakina Itoo
Minister made a surprise visit to JVC hospital late evening on Wednesday at about 10:30 PM, reported news agency JKNS.
Sakina Itoo personally inspected the emergency and inpatient wards, interacting with on-duty medical staff to assess the availability of services and response to patient needs. She also spoke with patients and attendants, taking direct feedback on the quality of care and facilities at the hospital.
“Healthcare delivery must be round-the-clock, compassionate, and accountable. Every patient deserves dignity and proper care, irrespective of the hour,” Dr. Itoo said, while reiterating the government's firm commitment to improving the healthcare system in Jammu & Kashmir.
The minister assured that necessary measures will be taken to address gaps in service delivery and directed hospital authorities to maintain the highest standards of patient care.Read Also Doesn't Rural Kashmir Have a Right to Health? Need To Arrest“Big Fish” To Curb Drug Menace In J&K: Minister Sakina Itoo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment