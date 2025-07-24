Healthcare Must Be Compassionate And Accountable: Sakina Itoo

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Masood Itoo on Wednesday late evening conducted a surprise inspection of JVC Srinagar Hospital to review patient care and overall hospital functioning.

Minister made a surprise visit to JVC hospital late evening on Wednesday at about 10:30 PM, reported news agency JKNS.

Sakina Itoo personally inspected the emergency and inpatient wards, interacting with on-duty medical staff to assess the availability of services and response to patient needs. She also spoke with patients and attendants, taking direct feedback on the quality of care and facilities at the hospital.

“Healthcare delivery must be round-the-clock, compassionate, and accountable. Every patient deserves dignity and proper care, irrespective of the hour,” Dr. Itoo said, while reiterating the government's firm commitment to improving the healthcare system in Jammu & Kashmir.

The minister assured that necessary measures will be taken to address gaps in service delivery and directed hospital authorities to maintain the highest standards of patient care.

