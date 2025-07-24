Div Com Reviews Preparations For I-Day Celebrations

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In view of the upcoming Independence Day, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, convened a meeting on Wednesday to chalk out thorough arrangements for the celebration of the national festival.

Besides IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi, the meeting was attended by DIG Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials from various departments viz. Floriculture, Colleges, School Education, SM, KPDCL, R&B, PHE, Health, JKAACL, YS&S, Information, Hospitality, Transport, MED, Traffic Police, and security agencies.

During the meeting, Div Com instructed officers to ensure seamless and foolproof preparations to showcase the vibrant celebration of Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

He issued a slew of directives for detailed arrangements, including the showering of flower petals by the Airforce, illumination of government buildings, constitution of parade and band contingents, issuance of security passes, appointment of nodal officers, organization of cultural programs, nomination of commentators, and making seating and security arrangements.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need for an uninterrupted electricity supply, installation of water dispensers, cleanliness and sanitation at the main venue besides ensuring proper traffic management, deployment of medical staff, and other necessary arrangements.

Moreover, Div Com highlighted the importance of educating participants regarding following protocol during hoisting of national flag and singing of national anthem.

He stressed the significance of informing participants about the sequence of programs and directed the creation of a uniform schedule for the national event throughout the division.

Meanwhile, he also reviewed the arrangements for the organization of Tiranga Rally on August 12 and impressed on overwhelming participation besides comprehensive measures regarding security and refreshment for participants.