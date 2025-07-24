Div Com Reviews Preparations For I-Day Celebrations
Besides IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi, the meeting was attended by DIG Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials from various departments viz. Floriculture, Colleges, School Education, SM, KPDCL, R&B, PHE, Health, JKAACL, YS&S, Information, Hospitality, Transport, MED, Traffic Police, and security agencies.
During the meeting, Div Com instructed officers to ensure seamless and foolproof preparations to showcase the vibrant celebration of Independence Day with great enthusiasm.
He issued a slew of directives for detailed arrangements, including the showering of flower petals by the Airforce, illumination of government buildings, constitution of parade and band contingents, issuance of security passes, appointment of nodal officers, organization of cultural programs, nomination of commentators, and making seating and security arrangements.
Furthermore, he emphasized the need for an uninterrupted electricity supply, installation of water dispensers, cleanliness and sanitation at the main venue besides ensuring proper traffic management, deployment of medical staff, and other necessary arrangements.Read Also DIPR Announces Online Competitions To Celebrate Independence Day 2025 Longest Ever I-Day Speech By An Indian PM
Moreover, Div Com highlighted the importance of educating participants regarding following protocol during hoisting of national flag and singing of national anthem.
He stressed the significance of informing participants about the sequence of programs and directed the creation of a uniform schedule for the national event throughout the division.
Meanwhile, he also reviewed the arrangements for the organization of Tiranga Rally on August 12 and impressed on overwhelming participation besides comprehensive measures regarding security and refreshment for participants.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment