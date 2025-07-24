Omar Abdullah Orders Monthly Review Of Public Services Guarantee Act

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday directed all administrative secretaries to conduct mandatory monthly review meetings to assess the implementation of the Public Services Guarantee Act.

He also underscored the need for strict enforcement of timelines for service delivery and imposition of penalties on officials for delays.

Abdullah chaired a high-level review meeting attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and all administrative secretaries.

The chief minister expressed concern over the“inconsistent monitoring” of PSGA at the departmental level. He emphasised the importance of structured and regular oversight.

“The monthly review at the level of administrative secretaries is to be done. Departments must ensure the Act is implemented robustly. Delays without justified cause must invite penalties, as prescribed under the law,” he said.

While acknowledging challenges related to budgetary constraints and portal issues, the chief minister made it clear that these would be reviewed separately and decisions taken accordingly.

“Where applications are to be rejected, they must be rejected with clear reasons so that citizens retain their right to appeal,” he said.

Abdullah particularly flagged the“misuse” of discretionary powers by officials, stressing that the PSGA framework is designed to eliminate arbitrary decision-making.

“The spirit of this Act lies in delivering services on time, without exceptions. Where timelines are violated, penalties must be imposed without leniency. Don't be soft,” he added.

Reviews Functioning Of Cooperative Banks

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting on the functioning of Cooperative Banks across Jammu and Kashmir here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Cooperatives Javid Ahmad Dar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India (J&K and Ladakh), Principal Secretary Finance, Managing Director & CEO J&K Bank, Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives and senior representatives from NABARD.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the current status and functioning of various Cooperative banks.

He acknowledged the improved financial performance of the Jammu and Anantnag District Central Cooperative Banks, which have achieved operational profitability but called for other loss-making Cooperative banks to devise a roadmap for recovery which would be examined by the Government for appropriate intervention to revive these banks.

The meeting also reviewed key initiatives such as the ongoing PACS Computerisation Project and the formation of new M-PACS, both aimed at strengthening grassroots-level credit delivery and financial inclusion.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for sustained reforms to ensure institutional resilience, financial stability, and rural empowerment across Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives Babila Rakwal gave a detailed presentation on the functioning and progress of Cooperative Banks in J&K.