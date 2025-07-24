Thailand Downgrades Diplomatic Ties With Cambodia After Landmine Incident, Cambodia Rejects Accusations

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH, Jul 24 (NNN-TNA/AKP) – Thailand downgraded its diplomatic relations with Cambodia yesterday, after a landmine near the border injured Thai soldiers. However, Cambodia rejected the Thai accusations.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, acting Thai Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, has ordered to downgrade diplomatic relations, by recalling the Thai ambassador to Cambodia and expelling the Cambodian ambassador to Thailand.

“Thailand will further consider the level of relationship with Cambodia,” the statement said.

Phumtham has also instructed the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit a letter of protest to Cambodia regarding the incident.

The Thai Army said that, five soldiers were injured, one of whom suffered severe injuries to his leg, in a landmine explosion, while on patrol in the border area. In a similar incident last week, a landmine explosion near a disputed area wounded three Thai soldiers.

Thailand said, the mines were newly planted and accused Cambodia of violating the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, or the Ottawa Convention.

The situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border has been tense, since a brief exchange of gunfire took place in late May, that killed a Cambodian soldier.

Cambodia yesterday rejected the Thai accusations over the injury of Thai soldiers by a border landmine explosion, saying, the incident happened because the Thai side strayed from mutually agreed patrol routes.

Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, undersecretary of state and spokesperson for Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence, said, the ministry completely rejected the baseless accusations made by the Thai side, regarding the injury of five Thai soldiers due to a landmine explosion, yesterday.

“Cambodia has repeatedly reminded the Thai side that, these areas still contain many mines and remnants of war that have not been cleared, and urged the Thai side to avoid acting contrary to mutually agreed patrol routes, as stated in the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding,” she said.

Socheata said, the Ministry of National Defence and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, reaffirmed their full support for the position of the Royal Government of Cambodia, in resolving the border issue with Thailand, through peaceful means and based on international law.– NNN-TNA/AKP