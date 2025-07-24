Azerbaijan Boosts Value Of Maritime Cargo Transport In 6M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan transported cargo worth $1.2 billion via maritime transport, totaling 1.3 million tons from January through June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this marks a $91.5 million or 8.2 percent increase in value compared to the same period of 2024, although the total cargo volume decreased by 136,300 tons or 9.5 percent.

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 93,000 tons of goods by sea, valued at $51.2 million during the reporting period. This represents a year-on-year decrease of $11.8 million or 18.8 percent in value, but a notable increase of 51,400 tons, or 2.2 times, in volume.

Azerbaijan's imports delivered via maritime transport amounted to $1.2 billion with a total weight of 1.2 million tons. Compared to the first six months of 2024, this indicates a $103.3 million or 10 percent increase in value, despite a decline of 187,700 tons or 13.5 percent in volume.