Relatively Hot Weather Expected Through The Weekend
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 24 (Petra) -- A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Thursday, with relatively hot conditions forecast over the highlands and plains, and hotter weather prevailing across other regions.
Northwesterly moderate winds will occasionally become active, stirring dust in parts of the desert.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar conditions are expected on Friday, with no significant changes in temperature. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, occasionally causing dust in desert areas.
Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday, bringing hot conditions to most regions and very hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Sunday is expected to follow a similar pattern, with high temperatures continuing across much of the country, particularly in low-lying areas. Winds on both days will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally active.
Temperatures on Thursday are expected to range between 35 C and 24 C in East Amman, 33 C and 22 C in West Amman, 30 C and 21 C in the northern highlands, and 31 C and 19 C in the Sharah highlands.
Desert areas will see temperatures between 39 C and 23 C, while the plains will range from 35 C to 22 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast to reach 41 C, the southern valley 43 C, the Dead Sea 42 C, and Aqaba 43 C, with lows in these areas ranging between 25 C and 28 C.
