Mercury Retrograde: 4 Zodiac Signs To Get Lucky Are You One Of Them?

Four zodiac signs are set for good times in the coming months due to Mercury's retrograde. Let's take a closer look.

Mercury retrograde is a key event in astrology. When Mercury, the planet of intellect, speech, commerce, and communication, is retrograde (appears to move backward), it can bring both benefits and challenges to certain zodiac signs. Currently, on July 18, 2025, Mercury has gone retrograde in Cancer. This retrograde will last until August 11, 2025. Due to this transit, four zodiac signs will receive Raja Yoga for the next 70 days. Let's explore these signs in detail in this post.

For Geminis, Mercury's influence brings happiness and peace in family life. Those involved in business and trade will see good profits. New jobs and agreements will improve the family's financial situation. Geminis will gain a good reputation in society and among relatives. The time is near for fulfilling family needs and desires. Dreams of new investments and buying a home will come true. Family problems will fade, and happiness will prevail.

Virgo will experience a favorable period for the next 70 days due to Mercury's retrograde. Love and married life will flourish. Progress will be seen in personal and professional life. Those waiting to start their own business will find obstacles removed. Hard-earned money can be used to buy a house or vehicle. Unexpected wealth will arrive through investments, business profits, etc. Positive mental shifts will occur. Mercury's retrograde will bring many resources to Virgo in the coming months.

Mercury's retrograde brings good fortune to Libras. Higher positions at work will come their way. Income will increase, and profits will grow. Self-employed individuals will have opportunities to expand their business. Negative thoughts will dissipate, and positive ones will increase. You'll achieve success with confidence. Family-wise, minor health issues for the spouse will resolve quickly. Key responsibilities at work will arise. Those seeking recognition will finally receive it.

Mercury's retrograde brings 70 good days for Aquarians. This period will bring significant success and help overcome challenging situations. Debt problems will resolve. Expenses will be under control. Various agreements will lead to substantial income. You'll see good returns on business and investments. New jobs and investments will improve finances. You'll prioritize family members' health.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.