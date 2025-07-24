Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Twitter Review: Fans Praise Pawan Kalyan's Powerful Performance

The highly anticipated Hari Hara Veera Mallu premiered to great fanfare. Did Pawan Kalyan's first period film meet expectations? Let's explore the Twitter reviews to find out.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan stars in his first period film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Initially directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film was completed by Jyothi Krishna. Producer AM Ratnam reunites with Pawan Kalyan after Kushi and Bangaram. Centered around the Kohinoor diamond and Aurangzeb's rule, the film was released after five years of production. Nidhhi Agerwal plays the heroine, and Keeravani composed the music. The trailer and songs have generated immense buzz, raising expectations.

Premier shows have kicked off, and audience response is pouring in. Set in 1650 AD around the Kollur mines, the film opens with Pawan Kalyan's impressive entry and a wrestling sequence. Bobby Deol portrays the ruthless Aurangzeb.

Nidhhi Agerwal enters as Panchami, followed by Sunil, Nazar, and Subbaraju. The action scenes are a visual treat. Director Jyothi Krishna drives the narrative with thrilling action sequences, amplified by Keeravani's background score.

Highlights of the first half include Pawan Kalyan's entry, the wrestling fight, a tiger-goat episode, the 'Kollagottinadi' song, and the Charminar fight. Nidhhi Agerwal's character has a surprising twist. However, the pacing slows down in some parts.

The second half features Veera Mallu's flashback and emotional scenes, which feel somewhat stretched. However, about 20 minutes into the second half, the film picks up pace, and at this point, the audience has shown a lot of excitement and praise.

After many hurdles, #HariHaraVeeraMallu is finally hitting screens tomorrow worldwide! We #Prabhas fans extend our heartfelt wishes to Power ⭐ #PawanKalyan, @AgerwalNidhhi and the entire #HHVM team for a MASSIVE BLOCKBUSTER🔥. Premieres begin in minutes! May the screens erupt...

For the first time in the Karnataka history RING GARLANDS for all 10 cutouts for a Tollywood hero Memu trend follow avvam trend set chestam 💣💥🔥🧨

From the pre-climax onwards, the film shifts into action mode, elevated by Keeravani's powerful background score. The second half doesn't quite match the first. Maintaining the first half's tempo would have taken the film to the next level. Overall, the five years of effort seem to have paid off despite the slightly weaker second half.