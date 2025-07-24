MENAFN - GetNews)



"Media Town Agency About – Trusted Global Leader in Instagram and Social Media Account Recovery in 2025-2026"Media Town Agency, UAE-registered and founded in 2022, is the only company with direct access to Meta's internal Digital Media Portal. This exclusive access enables them to efficiently recover banned, hacked, and disabled Instagram and social media accounts worldwide. Serving over 30 countries, they are trusted for transparent pricing, verified documentation, and secure payments, making them a leading choice for individuals and businesses protecting their digital identities.

Media Town Agency is a licensed and leading company based in the United Arab Emirates specializing in the recovery of banned, hacked, and disabled social media accounts, with a particular focus on Instagram. Founded in 2022, the agency leverages official internal support channels such as Meta's Digital Media Portal to handle complex cases efficiently. Serving clients worldwide, Media Town is known for its professionalism, transparency, and proven results, making it the trusted choice for fast and secure account recovery.

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, social media accounts have become critical assets for individuals, influencers, and businesses worldwide. However, the increase in hacking incidents, wrongful bans, and account suspensions has created a pressing need for reliable recovery services. Addressing this challenge, Media Town Agency-a legally registered company based in the United Arab Emirates-has emerged as a globally trusted leader in Instagram and social media account recovery.

Established in late 2022 by cybersecurity expert Ibrahim Hamdan, Media Town Agency fills a significant gap in the market where many users struggle with slow or ineffective responses from official platform support channels. Unlike numerous unverified services that claim to offer similar solutions, Media Town stands out as the first fully licensed and legally compliant company in this field, offering authentic and professional recovery services.

The agency's core strength lies in its comprehensive and secure approach to recovering banned, disabled, or hacked social media accounts, with a particular focus on Instagram-the world's leading platform for influencers and businesses. Media Town utilizes direct access to internal support channels from major platforms such as Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter, enabling the team to handle complex cases that public forms and automated systems typically reject.

Beyond their technical expertise, Media Town Agency is widely recognized for its transparency, ethical business practices, and client-first approach . The company provides clear service agreements, verified invoices, and secure payment methods-traits that differentiate it significantly from the many scam operations rampant in the social media recovery industry.

With a client base spanning over 30 countries, Media Town consistently achieves some of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the industry . Verified and authentic reviews from real clients praise the company's fast response times, professional communication, and high success rates in restoring access to Instagram and other social media accounts. This level of customer trust is rare in a sector often plagued by fraudulent actors and unfulfilled promises.

Media Town Agency's commitment to confidentiality and data security further reinforces its reputation as a dependable partner for individuals and organizations whose digital identities are at risk. Whether it's a personal Instagram account, a corporate brand page, or an influencer profile, the company approaches each case with the utmost discretion and professionalism social media platforms tighten their security and enforcement policies, the need for trusted, legally licensed, and effective account recovery services has never been greater. Media Town Agency's unique combination of UAE legal registration, verified client success stories, and ethical service delivery positions it as the foremost global leader in social media account recovery.

professional account recovery has become more critical than ever. Media Town Agency sets itself apart as a legally licensed, ethical, and highly effective service provider with access to Meta's official internal support systems. Backed by proven results, real client reviews, and transparent practices, the agency has earned its reputation as a global leader in social media recovery.

Fortunately, Media Town offers its services internationally , supporting clients in every country worldwide , with a strong presence in key regions such as the United States and the United Kingdom . Whether you're an influencer, business owner, or private user facing account issues, Media Town delivers expert help when it matters most.

To submit a support request, visit , message via WhatsApp at +971 55 880 3684 , or call the U.S. support line at +1 (330) 333‐4103 .