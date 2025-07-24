' ₹40 Lakh CTC, But Broke': This CA Reveals The Harsh Reality Of Many Indian Techies

MENAFN - Live Mint) Imagine earning a jaw-dropping ₹40 lakh per annum, a dream salary for many, only to find yourself struggling to afford a simple vacation. This isn't a hypothetical scenario, but the stark financial reality of a 32-year-old IT professional, as decoded by Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik in a viral X post. His story has resonated deeply, sparking a widespread conversation about financial literacy and the perils of the "house rich, cash poor" trap.

Kaushik's post highlighted the case of an IT professional in Mumbai earning a hefty ₹2.2 lakh per month take-home salary. Despite this seemingly robust income, the individual is barely scraping by. How? Let's break down the numbers that have shocked the internet.

The primary culprit, according to Kaushik, is a ₹1.5 crore flat purchased in Mumbai's Mulund. After a ₹25 lakh down payment, the IT professional took a massive ₹1.25 crore loan. The result? A staggering ₹1.12 lakh per month EMI – that's half of the take-home salary vanishing into housing costs alone.

"Welcome to being 'house rich, cash poor, '" Kaushik quipped, perfectly encapsulating the situation where a significant asset is owned, but cash flow is severely restricted due to loan obligations.

Beyond the home loan, other expenses further erode the monthly income:



Car EMI: ₹15,000 per month Monthly Expenses (general): ₹50,000

This leaves a meagre ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 in net savings, and that's only "when everything goes perfectly." Kaushik warns that "one vacation, emergency, or job switch - and it collapses." This fragile financial state is a stark reminder that a high CTC doesn't automatically translate to financial security.

The Alarming Lack of Financial Planning

Kaushik's analysis pinpointed several critical pitfalls that many high-income earners fall into:



No real investments: The focus is on immediate gratification and consumption, not wealth creation.

No liquidity: Funds are tied up in illiquid assets, making it difficult to access cash in emergencies.

Barely any emergency fund: A fundamental safety net is missing, leaving individuals vulnerable to unexpected financial shocks.

Lifestyle inflated to income: As income rises, so do expenses, often negating any potential for savings. Retirement planning = non-existent: The future is an afterthought, jeopardising long-term financial stability.

Cash flow is King

The CA's core message is a powerful one:“High income doesn't mean high wealth. Assets that don't generate income are liabilities in disguise. Don't let your net worth fool you - cash flow is king.”

He stresses the importance of understanding that a valuable asset like a home, while contributing to net worth, doesn't generate income and can drain finances through high EMIs and maintenance.

Kaushik concludes with a vital piece of advice for everyone, especially young professionals aiming for financial stability: "Instead of just chasing bigger salaries, start chasing financial freedom." This involves:



Controlled spending: Living within your means and avoiding unnecessary expenses.

Real investments (MFs, stocks): Actively building wealth through instruments that generate returns.

Emergency fund: Building a robust financial cushion for unforeseen circumstances. Avoiding debt traps disguised as "aspirations": Differentiating between genuine needs and liabilities driven by societal pressure.