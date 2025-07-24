' ₹40 Lakh CTC, But Broke': This CA Reveals The Harsh Reality Of Many Indian Techies
Kaushik's post highlighted the case of an IT professional in Mumbai earning a hefty ₹2.2 lakh per month take-home salary. Despite this seemingly robust income, the individual is barely scraping by. How? Let's break down the numbers that have shocked the internet.Also Read | Pam Bondi told Trump he was named in Epstein Files - Was Musk right all along? The debt trap
The primary culprit, according to Kaushik, is a ₹1.5 crore flat purchased in Mumbai's Mulund. After a ₹25 lakh down payment, the IT professional took a massive ₹1.25 crore loan. The result? A staggering ₹1.12 lakh per month EMI – that's half of the take-home salary vanishing into housing costs alone.
"Welcome to being 'house rich, cash poor, '" Kaushik quipped, perfectly encapsulating the situation where a significant asset is owned, but cash flow is severely restricted due to loan obligations.Also Read | Stephen Colberts Late Show to end after 10 seasons due to CBSs financial decision The illusion of high income
Beyond the home loan, other expenses further erode the monthly income:
- Car EMI: ₹15,000 per month Monthly Expenses (general): ₹50,000
This leaves a meagre ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 in net savings, and that's only "when everything goes perfectly." Kaushik warns that "one vacation, emergency, or job switch - and it collapses." This fragile financial state is a stark reminder that a high CTC doesn't automatically translate to financial security.The Alarming Lack of Financial Planning
Kaushik's analysis pinpointed several critical pitfalls that many high-income earners fall into:
- No real investments: The focus is on immediate gratification and consumption, not wealth creation. No liquidity: Funds are tied up in illiquid assets, making it difficult to access cash in emergencies. Barely any emergency fund: A fundamental safety net is missing, leaving individuals vulnerable to unexpected financial shocks. Lifestyle inflated to income: As income rises, so do expenses, often negating any potential for savings. Retirement planning = non-existent: The future is an afterthought, jeopardising long-term financial stability.
The CA's core message is a powerful one:“High income doesn't mean high wealth. Assets that don't generate income are liabilities in disguise. Don't let your net worth fool you - cash flow is king.”Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar asked to vacate VP Enclave? Govt debunks FAKE news
He stresses the importance of understanding that a valuable asset like a home, while contributing to net worth, doesn't generate income and can drain finances through high EMIs and maintenance.
Kaushik concludes with a vital piece of advice for everyone, especially young professionals aiming for financial stability: "Instead of just chasing bigger salaries, start chasing financial freedom." This involves:
- Controlled spending: Living within your means and avoiding unnecessary expenses. Real investments (MFs, stocks): Actively building wealth through instruments that generate returns. Emergency fund: Building a robust financial cushion for unforeseen circumstances. Avoiding debt traps disguised as "aspirations": Differentiating between genuine needs and liabilities driven by societal pressure.
