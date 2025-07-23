Saif Alblooshi Wins UAE's First Gold At IMMAF Youth World Championships In Al Ain

The UAE's Saif Alblooshi clinched the host nation's first gold medal at the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Al Ain on Wednesday, defeating Azizullo Mirzoev of Tajikistan in the men's Youth B (14–15 years) 40 kg final.

Alblooshi delivered a composed and technically dominant performance, earning strong support from the home crowd.

This marks the second time Alblooshi has won gold at the IMMAF Youth World Championships, having also topped the podium in 2023 in the same weight division.

Adding to the UAE's medal tally, Ghala Al Hammadi secured a silver medal in the Youth B women's 44 kg category. With these results, the UAE's total medal count now stands at 11: one gold, two silver, and eight bronze.

Day three of the championship marked the start of the Youth B category at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain. The division continues on Thursday, with more closely matched bouts expected as athletes with similar skill levels compete across multiple weight classes.