UAE Banks To Cancel Otps, Switch To App Verification From July 25: Emarat Al Youm

UAE banks will gradually stop sending one-time passwords (OTPs) via SMS and email for digital transactions starting July 25, 2025, according to a report by Emarat Al Youm.

The change will apply to all types of local and international financial transfers and online transactions. Instead of OTPs, banks will shift to authentication via mobile banking apps, using in-app confirmation features.

An official notice, highlighted in the report, confirms that the move follows directives from the Central Bank of the UAE and will be implemented in phases. Customers will need to enable and use the app-based verification feature to authorise transactions going forward.

The change aims to improve security and reduce fraud risks associated with SMS or email-based OTPs.