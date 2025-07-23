Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Universe Of Images And Words: An Exploration Of José Brito's Art And Philosophy


2025-07-23 11:07:33
(MENAFN- USA Art News) José de Brito's Vision on Contemporary Communication

José de Brito perceives the spectacle of contemporary communication as a chaotic blend of images and words. From this chaos, he organizes his paintings, creating a relationship of tension between the dark matter and the luminous fragments of color and words. The black spots in his work represent the savagery and freedom, breaking away from preconceived ideas and cultural conditioning. His work stands as a complete conquest of style, connecting the social and the imaginary.




José Brito. Técnica mista sobre tela, 65 x 81 cm. 2015

His painting explores communication between different layers of the psyche, connecting the conscious with the unconscious, life with death, spirit with matter. Brito's work offers fragments of a dreamed reality that emerge into consciousness, reflecting the powerful and maternal night from which all creativity and transformation spring. These works embody the echoes of a world that is both ancient and new, full of restless, unspoken words, and the aggressive longings that strive for expression.

Maria Zambrano and the Spiritual Content of Life

Brito's paintings mirror the thoughts of Maria Zambrano, who described life's spiritual content as sensitive and fleeting, not representative. Zambrano believed it is an intimacy with all life, not just human life. This sensitivity aligns with Brito's use of the night as the cradle of unspoken words and desires. The painting embodies a place of creation, aggression, and the longing for light, poised between life and its original, primal state.




José Brito, técnica mista sobre tela, 65 x 81 cm, 2015 Artistic and Philosophical Reflections

Brito's paintings explore paradoxes and contradictions-fragments and ruins that offer glimpses into a lost unity. This disunity and fragmentation are what make his art resonate deeply, offering a timeless and intimate harmony. His work creates a bridge between the material world and the spiritual, using the canvas as a receptacle for a living chaos that reflects the complexity of contemporary existence.




José Brito, técnica mista sobre tela, 45 x 55 cm, 2009 H A Personal Artistic Approach

Brito uses newspaper pages and collage techniques, reworking the printed word to represent and reinterpret contemporary society. Through the manipulation of these newspapers-often Portuguese-he transforms them into a new narrative, constructing a visual language of illegible signs that mirror the reality of the world. These pages evoke both personal memories and larger cultural narratives, inviting viewers into a dialogue about the power of the press, media, and historical context. Brito's work questions the meaning of visual messages and explores the significance of collage as a form of active, dynamic expression.




José Brito, técnica mista sobre tela, 45 x 55 cm, 2008 H Development and Theoretical Foundations

Brito began experimenting with collage techniques in 1987, focusing on the use of printed materials and photographs. Over time, this research has developed into a deeper understanding of how images, once manipulated, can create new surfaces of meaning. His artistic journey continues to probe the impact of electronic media on image manipulation, allowing for an exploration of both traditional and contemporary art forms. His work aims to combine the tactile with the digital, linking physical textures with modern media to express evolving narratives.




José Brito, sem titulo. Técnica mista sobre tela, 65 x 81 cm. 2016 H Artistic Methodology

Brito's general objective is to solidify and deepen his research on the process of collage, examining its place within the broader history of art. He aims to understand the visual language produced through the manipulation of printed material, particularly in modern and contemporary art. His studies involve exploring the work of renowned artists who have contributed to the development of collage, such as Picasso, Braque, Rauschenberg, and Warhol.




José Brito, sem titulo. Técnica mista sobre tela, 65 x 81 cm. 2010 H Biography

José Brito was born on September 6, 1958, in Lobão da Beira, Tondela. He studied at the António Arroio Decorative Arts School in Lisbon, where he completed his technical fire arts course. He went on to earn a degree in Painting/Fine Arts from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Lisbon, followed by a Master's degree in Art History from Lusíada University.




José Brito, recorte de mim, 60 x 70 cm, 2010..H Exhibitions

Brito's work has been showcased in numerous galleries and exhibitions worldwide. These include venues in Portugal, Italy, Brazil, Spain, and Germany. Some of his notable exhibitions include:

  • 1994 : Sociedade Nacional de Belas Artes, Lisbon
  • 2001 : Cândido Portinari Gallery, Rome, Italy
  • 2003 : Enes Gallery, Lisbon
  • 2005 : Galleria Spazio Surreale, Rome, Italy
  • 2013 : Laissez Faire, Porto
  • 2018 : Von Zeidler Art Gallery, Berlin, Germany
  • 2020 : Cherkasy Regional Art Museum, Ukraine
  • 2023 : First Autumn Festival of Culture and the Arts, Vienna, Austria
  • 2024 : Encontros Ibéricos, Biblioteca de Alcântara, Lisbon
    Brito continues to exhibit internationally, exploring the intersections of art, culture, and history in his works.



José Brito, dói-me a imaginação, técnica mista stela, 130×97 cm, 2008 H The Art of Fragmented Wholeness

José Brito's work blends the chaotic and fragmented nature of modern communication with the transformative power of art. His use of collage, appropriation of newspaper pages, and exploration of the relationship between the material and the spiritual offer a unique view of contemporary society. Brito's paintings and artworks challenge the viewer to reconsider the ways in which we interpret images, texts, and the world around us. Through his innovative and introspective approach, Brito's art continues to resonate and evolve, offering profound insights into the human condition.




José Brito, técnica mista stela, 130×97 cm, 2008 H

José Brito

