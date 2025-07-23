Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Taps Into AI-Fueled Data Center Surge
-
The rise of AI-generated services is placing extreme pressure on the global power grid.
With data center electrification and sustainability both climbing corporate and regulatory agendas, platinum is emerging as a strategically essential asset.
PLG's Waterberg Project is among the largest and lowest-cost undeveloped platinum group metal resources in the world.
The rapid expansion of AI applications is igniting an unprecedented demand for data center capacity, and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) , a prominent platinum explorer and developer, is working to develop a supply of platinum crucial for powering the future of clean, resilient electrical infrastructure. Amid this AI-driven energy surge, platinum is central to hydrogen fuel cells and advanced electrical components, marking PLG as a potential player in meeting tomorrow's power needs.
The rise of AI-generated services is placing extreme pressure on the global power grid. According to a World Platinum Investment Council report, global electricity demand from data centers is expected to more than double to around 945 TWh by 2030-surpassing the entire electricity consumption of...
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom
