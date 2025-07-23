Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Taps Into AI-Fueled Data Center Surge


2025-07-23 11:07:22
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
  • The rise of AI-generated services is placing extreme pressure on the global power grid.
  • With data center electrification and sustainability both climbing corporate and regulatory agendas, platinum is emerging as a strategically essential asset.
  • PLG's Waterberg Project is among the largest and lowest-cost undeveloped platinum group metal resources in the world.

The rapid expansion of AI applications is igniting an unprecedented demand for data center capacity, and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) , a prominent platinum explorer and developer, is working to develop a supply of platinum crucial for powering the future of clean, resilient electrical infrastructure. Amid this AI-driven energy surge, platinum is central to hydrogen fuel cells and advanced electrical components, marking PLG as a potential player in meeting tomorrow's power needs.

The rise of AI-generated services is placing extreme pressure on the global power grid. According to a World Platinum Investment Council report, global electricity demand from data centers is expected to more than double to around 945 TWh by 2030-surpassing the entire electricity consumption of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at

