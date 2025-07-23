Unitedag's Sponsored Agribusiness Education Foundation Opens 20252026 Scholarship Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agribusiness Education Foundation (AEF), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded by UnitedAg , is proud to announce that applications are now open for its 2025–2026 scholarship program.

Since 1989, UnitedAg has awarded scholarships to support the educational goals of its members, their employees, and their dependents. In 2000, UnitedAg expanded its commitment to education by establishing AEF to provide greater financial assistance, business skills training, and leadership development opportunities to the agricultural community.

To date, AEF has awarded more than $2 million in educational grants to over 1,200 students pursuing college, university, and vocational studies. The scholarship programs are open exclusively to students affiliated with active UnitedAg member companies.

For the upcoming academic year, AEF will award a total of $86,000 in scholarships for students pursuing academic and professional degrees, and an additional $10,000 for students seeking vocational certifications in agriculture-specific fields .

The application window is now open and will close on December 31, 2025 .

“We are honored to continue investing in the future of agriculture by supporting students who are working hard to build a brighter tomorrow,” said Kirti Mutatkar , CEO of UnitedAg.“Education, leadership, and opportunity are cornerstones of our mission, and AEF plays a key role in making that vision a reality.”

Students interested in applying for the 2025–2026 scholarship program can visit: .

About UnitedAg:

UnitedAg is a member-owned agricultural trade association dedicated to providing comprehensive health benefits, fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders, and advocating for members' interests with lawmakers. Our mission is to support the sustainability and success of our members and the agricultural sector through tailored health benefits, leadership development, and legislative advocacy. Currently, we operate in California and Arizona, with planned expansion into Oregon and Colorado.

For more information about AEF and its programs, please visit unitedag.org/aef .

For more information about UnitedAg's scholarship programs, please contact Jessica Lopez at 800.223.4590 or ... .

