ENG Vs IND: Shubman Gill Jeered By English Crowd Over 'Spirit Of The Game' Remarks At Old Trafford (WATCH)

Team India captain Shubman Gill received a hostile reception from the English crowd on Day 1 of the fourth Test in the ongoing five-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23.

Ahead of the Manchester Test, Shubman Gill addressed the heated exchange with England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the Lord's Test at the press conference. Indian skipper stated that England were '90 seconds' late to take the crease after the break following the visitors' 387 all out in the first innings on Day 3. Gill further criticised England for not being in the 'right spirit of the game' by coming late to the crease.

The heated altercation between Gill and Crawley over the latter's 'time wasting' tactics heightened tensions between the two sides, setting the tone for the charged atmosphere in the final two days of the third Test. Eventually, Team India lost the Lord's Test heartbreakingly by 22 runs, despite strong resistance from Ravindra Jadeja (61* off 181 balls).

English Crowd expresses displeasure by booing Shubman Gill

The English Crowd at Old Trafford did not hold back from expressing displeasure over Shubman Gill's 'spirit of the cricket' remarks to denounce England's 'time wasting' tactics at Lord's. After Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal at 120/2, Gill walked out to bat and joined Sai Sudharsan at the crease to carry on India's innings.

As Team India captain strolled out to bat, a huge section of the English spectators at Old Trafford threw jeers and boos his way, clearly upset with his pre-match criticism of England's conduct, creating a tense atmosphere for Shubman Gill. The video of the same went viral on social twitter/Mv1YLAgPoz

- Drizzyat12Kennyat8 (@45kennyat7PM) July 23, 2025

To make matters worse, Shubman Gill's stay at the crease did not last long as he was trapped LBW by England captain Ben Stokes. Gill misjudged the moving ball that straightened after pitching and struck low on the pad, with umpiring giving him out. Indian skipper opted for DRS with a hope of reversing the original decision. However, the ball-tracking showed three reds, upholding the on-field umpire's decision.

On his way back to Pavilion, the English crowd once jeered Shubman Gill, mocking his earlier comments and adding to the charged atmosphere that has surrounded the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Captain 🆚 captainAnd Ben Stokes comes out on top! 🔥🇮🇳 1️⃣4️⃣0️⃣-3️⃣ twitter/kjpBIGpp5K

- England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2025

After Shubman Gill's dismissal, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat. However, Pant gave an injury scare to Team India after suffering a blow on his right foot while attempting a premeditated reverse off Chris Woakes in the 68th over and was retired hurt on 37*, as he was unable to walk or stand due to a swollen foot with blood.

Shubman Gill struggles with form after golden run

Shubman Gill has been struggling to get going with his form after enduring a golden run in the first two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Gill had a brilliant start to the Test series, amassing 585 runs, including two centuries and a double century, at an exceptional average of 146.25 in four innings.

In the Edgbaston Test, Shubman Gill had a record-breaking outing, scoring 269 and 161 in two innings and accumulating 430 runs, making him the second-highest run-scorer after Graham Gooch's 456 against India in a Test match. Given his form, fans and experts expected him to continue with a record-breaking spree.

Shubman Gill's momentum had a brief halt in the Lord's Test, scoring 16 and 6 in both innings, raising early signs of a dip that continued into the Manchester Test, where Ben Stokes dismissed him for just 12 runs. After a golden run at Headingley and Edgbaston, Gill could manage to score just 34 runs in the next three innings, and his batting average dropped to 88.43.

At one point of time, We are looking at Shubman Gill to score 1000 runs in the series but he has completely lost the track,he has to blame himself only. twitter/FToF6lhFxs

- Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) July 23, 2025

Meanwhile, at the end of Day 1, India posted a total of 264/4 after 83 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur batting on 19 each. Sai Sudharsan was top scorer for India on the opening day of the Manchester Test, scoring 61 off 151 balls.