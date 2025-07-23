Xinhua Silk Road: Datong Rises As Premier Global Tourism Destination With 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit Policy
To further enhance accessibility, a direct flight from Datong to Moscow was launched on July 6, making it easier for international visitors to explore this historic city.
A trip to Datong offers a deep dive into the richness of Chinese cultural heritage, the magnificence of artistic expression, and the profound integration of diverse ethnic groups.
As one of the key cultural settings in Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong", Datong has drawn attention for its rich artistic heritage. The city features six prominent historic sites, including the Yungang Grottoes, the Hanging Temple, and the Huayan Temple. These landmarks reflect centuries of ethnic integration and artistic excellence.
Datong is also a culinary hub. Famous for its knife-cut noodles, the city offers a wide array of local dishes such as mixed hotpot, juicy flower-shaped steamed dumplings, and braised mutton, earning it growing recognition as an international food capital.
To ensure a seamless experience for international visitors, Datong has enhanced its multilingual services. Scenic spots offer smart audio guides, English signage, and online ticketing in foreign languages. Foreign currency payment systems and multilingual staff are now widely available, making Datong a friendly and accessible destination for global travelers.
Original link:
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment