Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Naftogaz Secures Loan From Privatbank As Part Of Preparations For Winter

Naftogaz Secures Loan From Privatbank As Part Of Preparations For Winter


2025-07-23 08:09:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am grateful to the management of PrivatBank for their quick response to our request. Thanks to the Government for supporting our efforts to prepare for winter,” Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Board Chairman Sergii Koretskyi noted.

In his words, cooperation with international financial organizations and partner countries also continues.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group is working to diversify the sources and routes of natural gas supply, which increases Ukraine's energy security and resilience amid the full-scale war. A total of 440 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas had already been contracted from Poland's ORLEN.

MENAFN23072025000193011044ID1109839817

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search