Naftogaz Secures Loan From Privatbank As Part Of Preparations For Winter
“I am grateful to the management of PrivatBank for their quick response to our request. Thanks to the Government for supporting our efforts to prepare for winter,” Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Board Chairman Sergii Koretskyi noted.
In his words, cooperation with international financial organizations and partner countries also continues.
A reminder that Naftogaz Group is working to diversify the sources and routes of natural gas supply, which increases Ukraine's energy security and resilience amid the full-scale war. A total of 440 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas had already been contracted from Poland's ORLEN.
