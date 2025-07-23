Best Deals On 2025 Kali Uchis Tour Tickets: Floor, Lower, And Club Seats With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



Get ready to experience the soulful and vibrant performances of Kali Uchis on her 2025 The Sincerely, Tour! With her unique blend of R&B, reggaeton, and soul, the Grammy-winning artist is set to light up arenas across North America. Fans can score the best deals on 2025 Kali Uchis tour tickets for floor, lower, club, and upper-level seating at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY10 for an extra 10% off. This article covers how to secure affordable tickets, the complete 2025 tour schedule, top singles you can expect to hear, and tips for an unforgettable concert experience.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Kali Uchis 2025 Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering authentic, budget-friendly tickets with a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's why it's the top choice for Kali Uchis fans:

Affordable Prices : Tickets start as low as $20 for select shows, often cheaper than primary sellers like Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Promo Code CITY10 : Save an additional 10% on all seating options-floor, lower, club, or upper-level-by applying CITY10 at checkout.

Wide Selection : Choose from premium floor seats, exclusive club seats with VIP perks, lower-level views, or budget-friendly upper-level seats.

Secure Checkout : Enjoy a seamless purchase process with instant e-ticket delivery or mobile entry.

Customer Support : Contact their toll-free line (1-855-514-5624, 7:00 AM–1:00 AM EST) for assistance.

With high demand for Kali Uchis's The Sincerely, Tour, CapitalCityTickets ensures you get the best deals before tickets sell out, especially for high-energy shows like those at Madison Square Garden or the Kia Forum.

How to Score the Best Deals on Kali Uchis 2025 Tickets

Follow these steps to secure cheap 2025 Kali Uchis tickets at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Search for“Kali Uchis 2025 Tour” or browse the concert section.

Select Your Show : Choose your preferred city and venue from the tour schedule below.

Pick Your Seats : Use interactive seating charts to select floor, lower, club, or upper-level seats based on your budget and preferences.

Apply Promo Code CITY10 : Enter CITY10 at checkout to instantly reduce your ticket price by 10%.

Complete Your Purchase : Finalize your order with secure payment and receive e-tickets via email or instant download.

Pro Tip: Buy early to lock in the lowest prices, as ticket costs can range from $50 to $355 depending on the venue and seating section, with VIP packages reaching up to $300.

Kali Uchis 2025 The Sincerely, Tour Dates

The 2025 The Sincerely, Tour, presented by Live Nation, supports Kali Uchis's fifth studio album, Sincerely, released on May 9, 2025. The 26-date North American tour kicks off on August 14 in Portland, OR, and wraps up on September 25 in Denver, CO, with Thee Sacred Souls as the opening act.

Aug 14, 2025 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug 15, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 17, 2025 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug 18, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug 20, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Aug 21, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Aug 23, 2025 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Aug 24, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Aug 27, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (formerly Footprint Center)

Aug 28, 2025 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Aug 30, 2025 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug 31, 2025 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sep 2, 2025 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sep 4, 2025 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sep 5, 2025 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sep 7, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sep 9, 2025 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sep 11, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 12, 2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sep 14, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 16, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sep 17, 2025 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sep 19, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sep 21, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 23, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sep 25, 2025 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

*Note: Additional dates, including international shows in Japan (e.g., Sep 19 in Hiroshima, Sep 26 in Matsuyama), may be available. Check CapitalCityTickets or kaliuchis for updates.

Top Kali Uchis Singles

Uchis's setlists are a vibrant mix of her chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and new tracks from Sincerely, described as her“most intimate and vulnerable body of work to date.” Based on recent performances and fan reviews, here are the top singles you can expect to hear, blending her R&B, soul, and Latin influences:

“telepatía” (2021): A global hit from Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), streamed over 2 billion times, with a 23-week streak as the longest-running Spanish-language song by a solo act on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade.

“Moonlight” (2023): A dreamy track from Red Moon in Venus, nearing Spotify's Billions Club and a staple in her live sets.

“After the Storm” (feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins) (2018): A soulful hit from Isolation, known for its jazzy vibe and live singalong moments.

“Igual Que un Ángel” (feat. Peso Pluma) (2024): A Platinum-certified crossover single from ORQUÍDEAS, hitting No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs and No. 23 on the Hot 100.

“Labios Mordidos” (feat. KAROL G) (2024): A Gold-certified track from ORQUÍDEAS, reaching No. 10 on Hot Latin Songs, with vibrant live choreography.

“Dead to Me” (2018): A fan-favorite from Isolation, praised for its bold lyrics and retro-pop energy.

“I Wish You Roses” (2023): A heartfelt single from Red Moon in Venus, showcasing Uchis's emotional depth.

“See You Again” (feat. Kali Uchis) (2017): A Tyler, The Creator collaboration, also nearing Spotify's Billions Club, often featured in her encore.

Concerts typically last 1.5–2 hours, with Thee Sacred Souls opening with neo-soul vibes and Uchis delivering stunning visuals and choreography. Fans on Bandsintown rave about her“mesmerizing” stage presence and“gorgeous” vocals, making this tour a must-see.

Why You Should See Kali Uchis Live in 2025

Kali Uchis, born Karly-Marina Loaiza, is a Colombian-American artist celebrated for her genre-bending sound and captivating live performances. Her 2025 tour, supporting Sincerely, follows the success of ORQUÍDEAS (No. 2 on the Billboard 200) and her 2021 Grammy win for Best Dance Recording (“10%” with Kaytranada). Fans praise her“amazing energy” and“stunning” stage setups, with shows featuring vibrant visuals and interactive crowd moments, like bringing fans onstage. With sold-out runs at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and more, the The Sincerely, Tour is a bucket-list event for music lovers.

Tips for Scoring the Best Kali Uchis Ticket Deals

Maximize your savings and enhance your concert experience with these tips:

Buy Early : Secure tickets during presales (e.g., Artist presale on May 15, 2025, via kaliuchis) or early on CapitalCityTickets to lock in prices as low as $20–$50 before they rise.

Use Promo Code CITY10 : Apply CITY10 at checkout for an extra 10% off all seating levels, including premium floor or club seats.

Choose Midweek Shows : Concerts like the August 18 San Francisco show may have lower prices due to reduced demand.

Opt for Upper-Level Seats : Budget-friendly upper-level seats offer great views at venues like the Moda Center, often starting at $20.

Check for VIP Packages : Explore Silver, Gold, or Ultimate Onstage Photo and VIP Lounge packages via VIP Nation for premium perks like first-five-row seats or lounge access.

Monitor Social Media: Follow Kali Uchis (@kaliuchis) and CapitalCityTickets on X or Instagram for flash sales and giveaways.

Conclusion: Grab Your 2025 Kali Uchis Tickets Today!

Don't miss your chance to see Kali Uchis on her 2025 The Sincerely, Tour, a celebration of her soulful sound and vibrant artistry. CapitalCityTickets offers the cheapest Kali Uchis tickets, starting at $20, with an extra 10% off using promo code CITY10. From floor seats at Madison Square Garden to club seats at the Kia Forum, there's a ticket for every fan.

Visit CapitalCityTickets now, apply CITY10, and secure your seats for an unforgettable night of music, visuals, and energy!