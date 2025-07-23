Farmers Across Five Provinces: Get Ready For Cleanfarms' Fall Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides & Obsolete Livestock And Equine Medication Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETOBICOKE, Ontario, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Again this fall, farmers in five provinces will be able to safely dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock and equine medications (UPLM) through Cleanfarms' collection program.

The UPLM program is one of Cleanfarms' longest-standing programs, having helped farmers protect their land and communities by ensuring unused or expired pesticides and medication are managed safely for over 15 years.

An important milestone this year, UPLM collection events in Newfoundland will also feature the first-ever collection of used pesticide and fertilizer containers (under 23L), providing a new convenience for Newfoundland farmers.

2025 UPLM collection events:



Ontario: September 15th – 26th

Peace Region (Alberta & British Columbia): October 6th – 10th

Northern Alberta: October 6th – 10th

Newfoundland: October 21st – 24th Manitoba: October 27th – 31st



Accepted materials include:



Unwanted agricultural pesticides (with Pest Control Product number)

Commercial pest control products used on golf courses or industrial sites Livestock/equine medications (with DIN, serial, notification, or Pest Control Product number).



The program does NOT accept:



Treated seed

Fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product

Full and unopened jugs of adjuvant or surfactant

Needles or sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premise disinfectants and sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, and ear tags

Domestic pesticides, fertilizers and animal health products Other household hazardous waste.



“Farmers continue to show their commitment to protecting the environment by taking part in the UPLM collection program year after year,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms.“It's a reliable solution to safely manage materials that accumulate over time, and it gives peace of mind knowing they're handled with care.”

The program is funded by Cleanfarms' crop protection industry members and the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI).

“CAHI members take great pride in our long-standing partnership with Cleanfarms. This important program highlights our members' unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship. Ensuring that unwanted or expired livestock medications are safely collected and disposed of protects animal health, supports on-farm biosecurity, and helps safeguard our environment,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President & CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute.

In 2022, when Cleanfarms last ran collection events in these regions, the program recovered 323,524 kg of unwanted pesticides and 9,656 kg of obsolete livestock and equine medications.

Find maps and details at: cleanfarms.ca/materials/unwanted-pesticides-animal-meds .

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

