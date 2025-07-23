Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Webcast

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-23 07:31:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended June 28, 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, August 1, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: August 1, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Listen via Internet:

Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on .

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

CONTACT: Mark Fusler Corporate Controller and Investor Relations ... Phone: 602-256-6263 On the Internet:

