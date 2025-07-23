Epoxy Resin Market Worth $20.31 Billion By 2030, At 6.6%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The global epoxy resin market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the growing application of epoxy resin in various end-use industries, such as building & construction, automotive, general industrial, consumer goods, wind energy, aerospace/aircraft, and marine. The market is also expected to benefit from new advancements in the epoxy resin market.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on“Epoxy Resin Market”

254 - Market Data Tables

58 – Figures

246 - Pages

List of Key Players in Epoxy Resin Market:

Sinopec Corporation (China),3M (US),Westlake Epoxy (US),DIC Corporation (Japan),Olin Corporation (US),Huntsman Corporation (US),Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan),Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Aditya Birla Chemicals (India),Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan),BASF SE (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Epoxy Resin Market:

Technological advancements in epoxy resin marketWorkplace safety concerns during resin processingIncreasing applications in electrical & electronicsAvailability of competitive substitute materials

Get Sample Pages:

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on physical form, the epoxy resin market has been segmented into liquid, solid, and solution. Solid form is the second-largest market for epoxy resin. When the liquid epoxy resin and hardener are mixed together and allowed to cure, the epoxy resin transforms from a liquid to a solid state. The solid epoxy resin market is driven by its wide use in applications such as composites, electrical laminates, powder coatings, and adhesives. The increasing demand for lightweight materials, high-performance composites, and electrical insulation materials supports the growth of solid epoxy resin. This resin provides excellent mechanical strength, heat resistance, chemical resistance, and adhesion properties once cured. Solid epoxy resin is favored in applications requiring high mechanical performance and dimensional stability required.

Based on applications, the epoxy resin market is segmented into paints & coatings, composites, adhesives & sealants, and other applications. Adhesives & sealants is the third-largest application segment. Epoxy-based adhesives and sealants are widely used for bonding and sealing various materials, providing strong and durable connections. These are typically applied in automotive assembly, metal bonding, composite component bonding, and windshield bonding. They have applications in multiple industries for structural bonding applications, metal fabrication, and electronic assembly. Epoxy adhesives are critical for bonding advanced composite structures and components in aerospace manufacturing. They are also necessary for manufacturing wind turbine blades, which are subject to high-stress loads and where persistence is required to ensure a strong bond that lasts for many years. Epoxy sealants are used to seal joints and seams in marine structures to resist water and saltwater.

Get Customization on this Report:

Based on the end-use industry, the epoxy resin market has been segmented into building & construction, automotive, general industrial, consumer goods, wind energy, aerospace/aircraft, marine, and other end-use industries. The general industrial segment is the third-largest end-use industry. The general industrial sector includes a variety of subsegments, such as electrical & electronics, tooling, packaging, textiles, and machinery that utilize epoxy resins in many different ways. Epoxy resins provide electrical insulation, chemical resistance, and strength-properties that are essential for various industrial uses. The general industrial sector is being propelled by advancements in technology, industrial automation, and demand for high-performance materials. The market trends indicate a sustained increase in the use of epoxy resins across various applications, including electrical components, circuit boards, protective coatings, and industrial adhesives. As industries continue to prioritize performance improvements, miniaturization, and reliability, the demand for epoxy resin is expected to grow further.

Based on region, the North American epoxy resin market is witnessing steady growth. The region accounted for the third-largest market share in 2024. Europe has a strong foundation in pharmaceutical innovation, specialty chemicals, and sustainable chemical manufacturing practices. The region is home to several leading chemical companies based in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. The construction industry frequently utilizes these resins in epoxy-based coatings as flooring systems to protect surfaces and provide increased performance. North America has an epoxy resin market based on its developed industrial sectors and increasing focus on research & development. The demand for epoxy resins is expected to experience steady growth in the region, resulting from a well-established building & construction industry and a connected automotive industry. Additionally, the aerospace and marine industries help to drive demand for epoxy resins in niche applications.

Browse Adjacent Markets Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: