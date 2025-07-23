Power Metallic (TSXV: PNPN OTCQB: PNPNF) Confirms PGE-Copper Discovery At Lion High Recovery Potential More Stocks Inside

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF) eyeing their 52-week highs, has reported encouraging initial results from mineralogy scans at its Lion Zone, part of the Nisk Project in Quebec. Conducted by IOS Geosciences, the scans show that high-value platinum group elements (PGEs) are closely associated with chalcopyrite and cubanite-key copper sulphides-indicating strong potential for recovery using conventional methods.

The Lion deposit features two zones, with most of the metal value concentrated in the High-Grade Zone. Early results from roughly half of the 100 selected samples show that both copper and PGEs could be recovered efficiently using standard processes seen in Sudbury-type deposits. Sulphide flotation methods is a froth flotation process used to separate and concentrate valuable sulfide minerals from ores, particularly those containing copper, nickel, zinc, and lead

In addition to Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF) keep an eye on: Health In Tech (NASDAQ: HIT), GoPro Inc ( NASDAQ: GPRO), Alpha Modus Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: IXHL), Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) , as they are moving aggressively in early Trading today.

PGEs identified include stannopalladinite, froodite, and merenskyite-minerals commonly found in major global polymetallic mines. Mineralogy testing is expected to conclude by late summer, with metallurgical testing to follow ahead of Power Metallic's winter drilling campaign.

With expanding mineralization across its Quebec land package and active exploration in Saudi Arabia and Chile, Power Metallic is positioning itself as a key player in the global critical minerals supply chain.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.