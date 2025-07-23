Power Metallic (TSXV: PNPN OTCQB: PNPNF) Confirms PGE-Copper Discovery At Lion High Recovery Potential More Stocks Inside
Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF) eyeing their 52-week highs, has reported encouraging initial results from mineralogy scans at its Lion Zone, part of the Nisk Project in Quebec. Conducted by IOS Geosciences, the scans show that high-value platinum group elements (PGEs) are closely associated with chalcopyrite and cubanite-key copper sulphides-indicating strong potential for recovery using conventional methods.
The Lion deposit features two zones, with most of the metal value concentrated in the High-Grade Zone. Early results from roughly half of the 100 selected samples show that both copper and PGEs could be recovered efficiently using standard processes seen in Sudbury-type deposits. Sulphide flotation methods is a froth flotation process used to separate and concentrate valuable sulfide minerals from ores, particularly those containing copper, nickel, zinc, and lead
In addition to Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF) keep an eye on: Health In Tech (NASDAQ: HIT), GoPro Inc ( NASDAQ: GPRO), Alpha Modus Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: IXHL), Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) , as they are moving aggressively in early Trading today.
PGEs identified include stannopalladinite, froodite, and merenskyite-minerals commonly found in major global polymetallic mines. Mineralogy testing is expected to conclude by late summer, with metallurgical testing to follow ahead of Power Metallic's winter drilling campaign.
With expanding mineralization across its Quebec land package and active exploration in Saudi Arabia and Chile, Power Metallic is positioning itself as a key player in the global critical minerals supply chain.
Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment