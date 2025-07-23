Onlinecheckwriter Powered By Zil Money Celebrates 18 Million Checks Processed

MENAFN - GetNews) Empowering Over 1 million Users with Faster, Smarter, and Secure Business Payments







OnlineCheckWriter - Powered by Zil Money has reached a major milestone by processing over 18 million checks, reflecting its rapid growth and widespread adoption. With more than 1 million businesses relying on its secure payment solutions, the platform has introduced new features, including international payments, employee expense cards, and the ability to pay vendors and process payroll using credit cards. These additions, along with tools like payment links and overnight check mailing, further enhance its value for businesses.

The widespread adoption of OnlineCheckWriter – Powered by Zil Money's features is evident in how businesses can easily customize checks with their logos and branding, enhancing their professional image. By printing checks on blank paper using any standard printer, businesses can save up to 80% in printing costs. This modern check printing solution replaces traditional methods, offering more flexibility and control without the need for pre-printed stock.

“Reaching 18 million processed checks is not just a number-it's proof of the trust our users place in our platform every day,” said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of OnlineCheckWriter – Powered by Zil Money.“This achievement is just the beginning. We're committed to continuously evolving our services to meet the needs of modern financial workflows.”

Adopting this solution allows businesses to significantly cut operational expenses related to payment processing and check management. By eliminating the need for specialized check stock and automating reconciliation, clients report both immediate and long-term savings.

About OnlineCheckWriter – Powered by Zil Money

OnlineCheckWriter – Powered by Zil Money is a trusted cloud-based fintech platform that simplifies B2B payments with a focus on security, efficiency, and seamless integration. Serving more than 1 million businesses, the platform integrates with over 22,000 banks and major accounting software. Committed to innovation, it helps businesses of all sizes streamline financial operations and adapt to the demands of the digital economy.

