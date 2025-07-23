The 7Th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival Opens In Urumqi
Video Link:
This dance festival brings together art troupes from 8 countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the United States, Italy, and Cambodia. Additionally, 16 domestic participating troupes, such as the National Ballet of China, Beijing Opera and Dance Drama Theatre, Guangzhou Song and Dance Theatre, Gansu Song and Dance Theatre, and Xinjiang Art Theatre Muqam Art Troupe, will stage 52 spectacular programs covering various art forms like dance drama, opera, ballet, and modern dance.
The performances of this dance festival will primarily take place in Urumqi as the main venue, with Yili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, Hotan Prefecture, Aksu Prefecture, Karamay City, Hami City, and Alar City serving as sub-venues. The event will continue until August 5.
During the festival, there will be a rich variety of activities, including exhibitions of excellent Chinese and foreign programs, as well as supporting events such as the 2025 Xinjiang Silk Road Street Dance Exhibition, "Dances of Our Village" Mass Dance Exhibition, "Let's Dance" Chinese and Foreign Dance Carnival, and the 3rd Urumqi "Silk Road Opera Charm, Appearing on Tianshan" Opera Art Week.
The China Xinjiang International Dance Festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Council Information Office, and the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It is one of the national-level foreign cultural exchange platforms and brand projects strongly supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Since 2008, it has been successfully held for six editions, attracting a total of 138 art troupes from over 70 countries and regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment