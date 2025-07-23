The 7Th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival Opens In Urumqi

MENAFN - GetNews) On the evening of July 20, the familiar melody of the theme song "Let's Dance" resonated in the Xinjiang People's Hall, marking the opening of the 7th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. During the festival, 24 Chinese and foreign art troupes will present 52 performances to audiences of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

This dance festival brings together art troupes from 8 countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the United States, Italy, and Cambodia. Additionally, 16 domestic participating troupes, such as the National Ballet of China, Beijing Opera and Dance Drama Theatre, Guangzhou Song and Dance Theatre, Gansu Song and Dance Theatre, and Xinjiang Art Theatre Muqam Art Troupe, will stage 52 spectacular programs covering various art forms like dance drama, opera, ballet, and modern dance.

The performances of this dance festival will primarily take place in Urumqi as the main venue, with Yili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, Hotan Prefecture, Aksu Prefecture, Karamay City, Hami City, and Alar City serving as sub-venues. The event will continue until August 5.







During the festival, there will be a rich variety of activities, including exhibitions of excellent Chinese and foreign programs, as well as supporting events such as the 2025 Xinjiang Silk Road Street Dance Exhibition, "Dances of Our Village" Mass Dance Exhibition, "Let's Dance" Chinese and Foreign Dance Carnival, and the 3rd Urumqi "Silk Road Opera Charm, Appearing on Tianshan" Opera Art Week.

The China Xinjiang International Dance Festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Council Information Office, and the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It is one of the national-level foreign cultural exchange platforms and brand projects strongly supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Since 2008, it has been successfully held for six editions, attracting a total of 138 art troupes from over 70 countries and regions.