Lingoleap Empowers TOEFL And IELTS Learners Worldwide With Personalized Feedback And Practical Exam Tools Helping Thousands Of Students And Educators Streamline High-Stakes Test Prep

MENAFN - GetNews) LingoLeap, an AI-driven platform for English proficiency training, is transforming how students across the globe prepare for standardized tests like TOEFL and IELTS. With personalized speaking and writing feedback, full-length mock exams, and tailored study recommendations, it has become a go-to solution for students, teachers, and institutions alike.

Since launching in 2023, LingoLeap has supported over 150,000 learners across 100+ countries, with a growing presence in ESL programs, community colleges, and international high schools.

Your AI Study Partner - Not a Replacement

LingoLeap is designed to help learners master high-stakes English tests with confidence - not through shortcuts, but through feedback that builds real-world skills.

“We see LingoLeap as a co-teacher, not a replacement,” said Helen, Head of Product at LingoLeap.“Students still need to think critically, revise thoughtfully, and speak clearly. We just make the learning curve less lonely - and far more efficient.”

With minimal setup, learners gain instant access to:



AI-reviewed TOEFL/IELTS writing and speaking tasks , scored using official rubrics

High-scoring sample rewrites to learn from better responses

Full-length mock tests simulating official exam environments Speech recognition tools to build fluency and coherence

For educators, LingoLeap acts as a force multiplier - enabling small programs to offer feedback at scale, without compromising quality or personal connection.

Helping Learners Reach Breakthrough Moments

For LingoLeap's growing user base, the platform isn't just a tool - it's a turning point. One recent user in Ontario described that she had struggled for months to pass a 19 in TOEFL Writing. After switching to LingoLeap's feedback engine and practicing with model rewrites, she scored a 24, just enough to meet her graduate program's requirement.

Such stories are increasingly common. Data from partner institutions show that students using LingoLeap for four weeks or more improve their TOEFL Writing and Speaking scores by an average of 3-5 points - often the difference between rejection and admission.

Availability and Pricing

LingoLeap offers three main access tiers:



Free Starter Plan : Includes 500 AI credits per user, redeemable for writing and speaking feedback

Pro Plan ($20–49/month) : Unlocks unlimited mock tests, personalized feedback, and advanced coaching tools Institutional Plans : Tiered pricing for schools, ESL programs, and nonprofit organizations

LingoLeap is available online at LingoLeap .ai , with a free trial for all new users .

About LingoLeap

Founded by a team of educators and language technologists in California, LingoLeap is committed to making high-quality language assessment tools accessible, transparent, and learner-centric .

The platform serves a global audience with a strong focus on educational integrity, standards alignment, and measurable impact.

To learn more or request a media kit, please contact: ...