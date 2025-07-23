Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Haunting Release Of“Evil Eyes” By Carlo Armenise

MENAFN - GetNews)



Where Love Burns Bright, and Darkness Never Blinks: A Gripping Tale of Obsession, Sorcery, and Vengeance

Author's Tranquility Press is proud to unveil its latest spine-tingling release: Evil Eyes: A Story of Love, Hate and Witchcraft by Carlo Armenise - a modern gothic thriller that pulses with glamour, seduction, and the chilling shadow of the occult.

Set against the glitzy backdrop of the fashion world, Evil Eyes spirals into a psychological maelstrom where beauty is power, and power is deadly. What begins as a fairy-tale romance between a world-renowned photographer and a stunning new model soon curdles into a nightmare laced with ancient vengeance, hidden identities, and dark, supernatural control.

When Love at First Sight Becomes a Curse You Can't Escape

At first glance, Evil Eyes is the story of Andrew Wyler, a brilliant but emotionally weary fashion photographer, and Isabella Rossini, the breathtaking woman who awakens his longing for something real. But behind Isabella's angelic face lies something much older-and infinitely darker.

As their whirlwind romance accelerates into a hasty marriage, Andrew begins to unravel the horrifying truth: Isabella is hiding her past and rewriting reality. One by one, the people around them fall-through madness, accidents, even death-each more inexplicable than the last.

Fueled by witchcraft, trauma, and a thirst for generational revenge, Isabella is no damsel. She's a storm. And Andrew must uncover her secrets before he loses not only his sanity, but everyone he's ever loved.

Why Readers Can't Look Away from Evil Eyes



A spellbinding mix of romance, horror, and suspense - perfect for fans of Gone Girl, The Witching Hour, and Fatal Attraction

Elements of psychological thriller and gothic fiction blended with a modern, high-fashion edge.

Witchcraft reimagined not as folklore-but as weaponized trauma and inherited rage. Complex characters with devastating flaws -each line blurs the boundaries between love and manipulation, fate and free will



What if the eyes you fell in love with... were never human to begin with? Evil Eyes - A love story forged in passion, sealed in blood, and cursed by fate. From red carpets to cliffside showdowns, Evil Eyes grabs you by the collar and won't let go. When you think you've figured it out, it stares back-harder.

Get your copy of Evil Eyes and experience the most seductive, sinister love story of the year.

About the Author

Carlo Armenise crafts intense, character-driven thrillers that blend raw emotion with high-octane suspense. With a cinematic eye for detail and a mind for psychological complexity, he weaves modern stories in which the demons aren't just personal-they're real.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Based in Marietta, Author's Tranquility Press is committed to uplifting compelling voices from every genre. From memoirs to mind-benders, they partner with passionate authors to share bold, unforgettable stories with the world.