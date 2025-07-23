The City Church Launches“We Do Life Together” Initiative To Foster Community Support And Faith-Led Connections

MENAFN - GetNews)



The City Church Batavia, Batavia, NY, USA Encourages Personal Acts of Kindness and Outreach to Address Growing Loneliness and Spiritual Disconnection

The City Church, a vibrant and welcoming congregation based in Batavia, New York, is raising awareness about the critical need for community connection, compassion, and faith in today's fast-paced world through its“We Do Life Together” initiative. The campaign invites individuals to take simple, meaningful steps in their own lives to build connections and spread hope.

“As a church, we believe that everyone should have repeated opportunities to hear and see the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Pastor R. MacDonald of The City Church.“But more than that, we believe in meeting people right where they are-showing kindness, offering a hand, and walking life's journey together.”

The Growing Crisis of Disconnection

The launch comes at a time when social isolation is reaching epidemic levels. According to a 2023 report by the U.S. Surgeon General, more than 50% of American adults report experiencing measurable levels of loneliness. Studies also show that faith-based communities can significantly reduce depression, anxiety, and feelings of isolation, with participation in religious services linked to a 29% reduction in depression and a 33% reduction in deaths of despair.

The City Church's campaign encourages personal action-whether through inviting a friend for coffee, attending a church service, or simply offering a word of encouragement.

Faith in Action: A Community That Cares

Rooted in its 25-year mission, The City Church's message is simple but profound:“We Do Life Together.” This philosophy underscores every service, every outreach, and every act of fellowship.

“We've seen it time and again-small steps of faith and friendship can have an enormous impact,” said Pastor MacDonald.“My faith, Biblical teaching, family, and mentors have guided me, and I believe that we are called to extend that same support to others.”

The City Church hosts weekly services every Sunday at 8:30 AM and 10:00 AM, as well as Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM, where individuals can experience worship, Biblical teaching, and community connection.

As Pastor MacDonald puts it,“We're all learning every day, and we'll continue to. Faith isn't static-it grows when we lean on each other.”

It Starts With You

The church encourages everyone-not just its members-to take part in this movement by:



Reaching out to someone who may be struggling with loneliness.

Starting a Bible study or prayer group-whether at home, work, or school.

Volunteering at local shelters or food programs. Sharing your faith story or words of encouragement with a neighbor or friend.

“This isn't about programs or promotions-it's about people,” Pastor MacDonald added.“Whether you attend church or not, you can bring hope to someone's life today.”

About The City Church

Located in Batavia, NY, The City Church has served the community for over 25 years, driven by its mission to ensure that every man, woman, and child has repeated opportunities to hear and see the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Known for its welcoming and friendly atmosphere, the church is committed to helping people grow in faith and build strong, meaningful relationships.

Visit thecitychurc for more information and service times.

