Author's Tranquility Press Proudly Unleashes Nancy Kondos' Uproarious New Classic

“QUACK Goes the Corgi” – Where Mischief Has Four Legs and a Lot to Say

What happens when a pint-sized herder meets divine humor, boundless imagination, and just a hint of divine mischief? You get QUACK Goes the Corgi , a hilariously heartwarming picture book by the ever-whimsical Nancy Kondos -now available on Amazon.

Released by Author's Tranquility Press , this brilliantly illustrated tale is an exuberant tribute to Pembroke Welsh Corgis and their larger-than-life personalities. If joy had a sound, it would QUACK.

A Bark, A Blessing, and a Lot of Biscuit Begging

In QUACK Goes the Corgi, readers are invited into a world where the tiniest dog has the loudest voice-and the biggest heart. Our star Corgi yaps, leaps, begs, and blesses his way through every page, spreading unconditional love and chaos with equal flair. From royal high chairs to Valentine hoarding, from bunny friendships to sockball obsessions, this Corgi is on a mission: to be heard, to be fed, and to be loved.

It's a book for children, yes. But adults beware-you'll fall hard for the quirk, the kindness, and the laugh-out-loud brilliance of it all.

Why You'll Want QUACK Goes the Corgi on Your Shelf



Irresistibly illustrated : Each page bursts with expressive artwork and kinetic energy.

Rich in charm: A light spiritual touch reminds us of love's divine, playful nature. Unapologetically fun: Corgi fans and animal lovers will recognize their favorite four-legged troublemaker on every page.

Perfectly giftable: Ideal for birthdays, pet lovers, bedtime stories, or holiday cheer.

Whether you're a child who giggles at animal antics or an adult who needs a reminder of innocent joy, this book speaks volumes-with a bark and a quack. Grab your copy, give a smile, and prepare for barking, bounding, and belly laughs. Because life is better with Corgis. Especially noisy, nosy, lovable ones.

About the Author

Nancy Kondos lives life with her heart fully wrapped around her beloved Corgis. Her art is fueled by their presence-their noise, their naps, their noble stubbornness. Her illustrations radiate affection and humor, while her storytelling captures the quiet moments (and loud ones!) that make pet companionship so magical. For Nancy, Corgis aren't just pets-they're divine little comedians who make everything better, one topsy-turvy nap at a time.

About Author's Tranquility Press

At Author's Tranquility Press , we believe in stories that matter and voices that sparkle. We're honored to bring Nancy Kondos' joyful Corgi world to life, alongside many other authors whose works uplift, entertain, and inspire. With every release, we strive to connect heartfelt books with readers who will treasure them.