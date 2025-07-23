ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Western Asset Management Company, LLC Mutual Fund Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the“Western Asset US Core Bond Fund” mutual fund classes – Class I (ticker:“WATFX”), Class A (ticker:“WABAX”), Class C (ticker:“WABCX”), Class FI (ticker:“WAPIX”), Class IS (ticker:“WACSX”), and Class R (ticker:“WABRX”) – and the“Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund” mutual fund classes – Class A (ticker:“WAPAX”), Class C (ticker:“WAPCX”), Class C1 (ticker:“LWCPX”), Class FI (ticker:“WACIX”), Class R (ticker:“WAPRX”), Class I (ticker:“WACPX”), Class IS (ticker:“WAPSX”) between January 1, 2021 and October 31, 2023, inclusive (the“Class Period”), of the important September 5, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased WAMCO mutual funds during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the WAMCO class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email ... for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 5, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to warn investors that: (1) defendants favored certain WAMCO strategies, like Macro Opps, over other WAMCO strategies, like Core and Core Plus; (2) defendants disfavored certain WAMCO strategies, like Core and Core Plus; (3) any“compliance policies and procedures” that WAMCO maintained“to result in fair allocations of investment opportunities to clients” were either insufficient to ensure that Leech and his WAMCO Team fairly allocated trades among the strategies they managed or were expressly disregarded by defendants in order to allow the favoring of certain WAMCO strategies at the expense of other WAMCO strategies; (3) any“oversight mechanisms” that WAMCO maintained were either insufficient to monitor Leech and his WAMCO Team or were expressly disregarded by defendants in order to allow the favoring of certain WAMCO strategies at the expense of other WAMCO strategies. As a result, defendants' actions operated as a fraud or deceit on the Class, artificially reducing the price of the“Western Asset US Core strategy” mutual fund classes during the Class Period, damaging Class members.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

