Zelensky Discusses Joint Arms Production With Israel's FM

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

Among the topics discussed was the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

The President expressed gratitude to Israel for its decision to assist in ensuring water supply systems in the southern regions of Ukraine.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook

“This is very important. We also hope for support in humanitarian demining of contaminated areas. This was discussed during the meeting. Thank you for your readiness to help,” Zelensky stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on Tuesday, July 22. At a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, the Minister said that his country calls for a strong and lasting peace that guarantees Ukraine's security .

Photo: Israel in Ukraine / Facebook