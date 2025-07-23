Umerov: Ukraine Is Ready For Ceasefire Right Now

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, after the meeting of the negotiating teams of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are ready for a ceasefire right now and for the start of substantive peace negotiations. And it is up to both sides to agree on this basic step towards peace. We emphasize that the ceasefire must be genuine. It must include a complete cessation of strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure. Real steps are possible, and each side must demonstrate a constructive and realistic approach," Umerov stated.

It was reported that a meeting between the negotiating parties of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on July 23.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.