Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Umerov: Ukraine Is Ready For Ceasefire Right Now

Umerov: Ukraine Is Ready For Ceasefire Right Now


2025-07-23 07:13:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, after the meeting of the negotiating teams of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are ready for a ceasefire right now and for the start of substantive peace negotiations. And it is up to both sides to agree on this basic step towards peace. We emphasize that the ceasefire must be genuine. It must include a complete cessation of strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure. Real steps are possible, and each side must demonstrate a constructive and realistic approach," Umerov stated.

It was reported that a meeting between the negotiating parties of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on July 23.

Read also: Russian drone hits civilian vehicle in Kherson region, killing two

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

MENAFN23072025000193011044ID1109839545

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search