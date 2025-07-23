Umerov: Ukraine Is Ready For Ceasefire Right Now
"We are ready for a ceasefire right now and for the start of substantive peace negotiations. And it is up to both sides to agree on this basic step towards peace. We emphasize that the ceasefire must be genuine. It must include a complete cessation of strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure. Real steps are possible, and each side must demonstrate a constructive and realistic approach," Umerov stated.
It was reported that a meeting between the negotiating parties of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on July 23.Read also: Russian drone hits civilian vehicle in Kherson region, killing two
The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment