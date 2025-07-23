SAPO And NABU Welcome Zelensky's Initiative To Ensure Anti-Corruption Institutions' Independence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stressed in a joint statement published by the SAPO on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Both bodies are ready to join the discussion and preparation of a legislative decision that“will eliminate legal risks, comply with the standards of the rule of law, and enhance the potential to uphold justice in Ukraine”.

"We are grateful for the constructive dialogue and meetings that help foster joint efforts. We firmly believe that preserving the independence of detectives and prosecutors, as well as upholding the principle of the inevitability of punishment through lawful court verdicts, are essential conditions for the effective investigation of corruption offences and for fulfilling Ukraine's international commitments," the statement said.

NABU and SAPO continue to call on international partners to continue their comprehensive support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

It is noted that both institutions continue to operate only within the law, remaining open to constructive dialogue.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAPO. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed it.

Protests against the new law have begun in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine. They are entering their second day.

On July 23, in his eveZelensky announcedning address that he would propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would include all the provisions necessary for the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

Photo: Office of the President