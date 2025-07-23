Ukraine Returns Soldiers From Russian Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by the President of Ukraine on his Telegram channel , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the ninth stage of the exchange agreed upon in Istanbul took place. Seriously ill and severely wounded defenders are returning home. Now, we can discuss the details. Throughout all stages of the latest Istanbul agreements, we managed to return more than 1,000 of our people," the publication says.

Thank you to everyone who worked on this, adds Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: Zelenskiy / Official / Telegram

It should be noted that the returning soldiers defended Ukraine on various front lines, and a significant number of them were held captive for over three years.

All of them will receive the necessary support and medical assistance.

“It is important that the exchanges continue and our people return home. Thank you to everyone who continues this extremely important work. Returning all of our people is a priority for the state,” the publication emphasizes.

