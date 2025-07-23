403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Special Forces Capture Four Russian Invaders In Firefight
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, HUR reported this via Telegram , along with a released video. Read also: Ukrainian intelligence eliminates 'Kadyrovites' during raid in occupied territory
"Thanks to the decisive actions of the HUR's Shamanbat special forces unit, four Russian soldiers were captured and will now serve as part of the exchange pool for Ukrainian defenders," the statement read.
Three other Russian invaders were killed during the clash.
Photo: HUR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment