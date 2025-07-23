Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Special Forces Capture Four Russian Invaders In Firefight

2025-07-23 07:13:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, HUR reported this via Telegram , along with a released video.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence eliminates 'Kadyrovites' during raid in occupied territory

"Thanks to the decisive actions of the HUR's Shamanbat special forces unit, four Russian soldiers were captured and will now serve as part of the exchange pool for Ukrainian defenders," the statement read.

Three other Russian invaders were killed during the clash.

Photo: HUR

