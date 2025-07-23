Indspire Closes The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that celebrates Indigenous excellence and invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.
In partnership with Indigenous, private and public-sector stakeholders, Indspire educates, connects, and invests in Indigenous people so they will achieve their highest potential.
Indspire serves Indigenous students in rural and remote communities as well as urban centres across Canada. With the support of our funding partners, we disburse financial awards, deliver programs, and share resources with the goal of increasing graduation rates for Indigenous students.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Tracy Bomberry
Executive Assistant to VP of Communications, Marketing and Student Success
(905) 765-1546
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment